Curtis Johnson takes early lead in Boulder County sheriff’s primary race

Boulder County is one step closer to having elected a new sheriff, with Curtis Johnson leading the race, according to early voting results from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

As of the initial 7 p.m. update, Johnson received 70.14% of the vote, or 22,336 votes. His opponent, David Hayes, received 29.86% of the vote, or 9,510 in total.

The Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has said it will release the next batch of results at 8:30 p.m.

Although this is the primary, both candidates are running as Democrats with no Republican opposition, meaning the winner of tonight’s race will ultimately serve as the next Boulder County Sheriff.

Both Hayes and Johnson have extensive experience in law enforcement.

Johnson, a Boulder native, served in numerous roles in his almost 30 years with the Boulder Police Department. He left the department this year to join the sheriff’s office as the division chief overseeing support service.

Hayes, who grew up in Denver, joined the Louisville Police Department 42 years ago but later moved to Boulder where he spent time working as a hostage negotiator for Boulder’s SWAT team. He rejoined the Louisville department in 2014 as police chief.

This marks the first time in two decades that Boulder County will have a new sheriff. Sheriff Joe Pelle, who was elected in 2002, last won reelection in 2018 and is finishing up his fifth and final term after deciding not to pursue another term limit extension for the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated.