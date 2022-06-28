Dining Buzz: Bellota brings authentic Mexican, star chef to Boulder; plus a Night Out for Ukraine

Boulder County is hosting a Night Out for Ukraine on July 7, where participating restaurants will donate a portion of that day’s proceeds to provide medical aid and protective gear to Ukraine’s defenders, as well as humanitarian assistance to civilians.

There are more than 30 eateries participating in the event that was organized by Boulder-based aid group Sunflower Seeds Ukraine, founded in 2014 by Ukrainian immigrants.

Spots like Blackbelly, Dushanbe Teahouse and River and Woods in Boulder, Decent Bagel and Knotted Root Brewery in Nederland, Huckleberry and Zucca in Louisville and Jefe’s, Swaylo’s Tiki and The Roost in Longmont, will join a roster of many others to raise funds.

Additional information and a full list of participating restaurants across the county can be found at sunflowerseedsukraine.org.

IPA party

The West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder, will be holding its annual Jul-IPA rooftop party from noon to 3 p.m. July 30, where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Boulder human rights organization SPAN, the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence.

True to its name, this event will afford an opportunity to sample India Pale Ales from eight Colorado breweries, including Avery Brewing, Dogfish Head Brewery, Ska Brewing, Wibby Brewing and Call to Arms Brewing. In addition to brews, there will be barbecue fare from West End Tavern’s Chef Ronnie Oldham, as well as an auction and live music.

Tickets cost $45 and are available at bit.ly/julIPA.

Bellota comes to Boulder

The team behind beloved Boulder restaurants Oak at Fourteenth and Corrida have launched Bellota, 4580 Broadway, Boulder, alongside the recent James Beard semifinalist and Colorado Chef Manuel “Manny” Barella.

Bellota, which means “acorn” in Spanish, is a Mexican-concept eatery that showcases Barella’s vision and culinary expertise of authentic Mexican cuisine. Born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, Chef Manny brings a wealth of fine-dining experience after stints at Michelin-starred restaurants in Napa Valley, Boulder’s Frasca and Uchi in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood. He launched Bellota’s first spot to much acclaim in Denver in late 2020.

The à la carte menu features family-style dishes, regionally inspired tacos, several house-made salsas and large plates for hearty appetites.

Bellota’s bar program, featuring agave spirits, includes a varied and eclectic collection of tequila and mezcal cocktails, including a variety of margaritas. Bellota also pours several plays on traditional Mexican cocktails and has beverages on draft, like the paloma, as well as beers from Ska Brewing and house red and white wines.

Scream for ice cream

Longmont ice cream fans have reason to rejoice, as Sweet Cow has recently opened a new location at 600 Longs Peak Ave.

In addition to an assortment of scoops in cones and cups, this location also features Sweet Cow’s appealing lineup of shakes, root beer floats and top-notch ice cream sandwiches.

Revolving flavors on tap include Larry’s Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Madness, a potent Ozo Coffee offering and apple pie.

Scream for doughnuts

June appears to be something of a sweet month in Longmont, as Landline Doughnuts, 321 Main St., opened its doors last weekend.

Landline also serves coffee, but what sets its doughnuts apart is its use of a potato-based batter, a foundation similar to that of potato bread, that gives the sweet treat a unique texture.

A sampling of varieties include the classic chocolate glazed, strawberry rhubarb and lemon poppy seed. Furthermore, early reports indicate that the brown-butter doughnut is an excellent way to go.

Scream for spirits

Boulder Spirits, 5311 Western Ave., Boulder, is celebrating Independence Day by offering a deal on its American Single Malt Whiskey.

With a regular shelf price is $60, for one day only, from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, its flagship whiskey will be discounted by $20.22 per bottle (limit two per customer).

Head to the distillery for a free tasting, stick around for $10 flights and go home with a discounted bottle of local spirits.