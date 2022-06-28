 Skip to content

Tuesday, June 28th 2022

Early results show close race in Boulder County Commissioner District 3 primary

Elaina Shively, left, and Ashley Stolzmann (Courtesy photo)
Early results on Tuesday evening show Ashley Stolzmann, mayor of Louisville, narrowly pulling ahead in the battle for the Democratic nomination for Boulder County Commissioner District 3.

Stolzmann is running against Elaina Shively, who works as the director for the Center for Prevention and Restorative Justice at the Boulder County District Attorney’s office.

Preliminary numbers show that Stolzmann has recieved 16,363 votes to Shively’s 15,567.

According to The Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the next round of results will be released at 8:30 p.m. So far, 45,157 ballots have been counted.

There is no Republican candidate for the seat, so whoever wins the primary will replace Commissioner Matt Jones, who has been serving since 2018.

Stozlmann has received the endorsement of Jones while Shively is supported by Boulder County Commissioners Marta Loachamin and Claire Levy.

The Boulder County Board of Commissioners are elected to serve four year terms, and the commissioner for district 3 represents eastern Boulder County; including Louisville, Lafayette, Erie, Gunbarrel and Superior.

This story will be updated.

Ella Cobb | Reporter

