Officials schedule bridge repairs to begin

Tuesday, June 28th 2022

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin two bridge repair projects in Boulder County starting on July 5.

Deck repairs and safety improvements will be made on a bridge located on Colo. 157 just south of the Diagonal Highway in Boulder.

Repairs will be made 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday to mid-November. Single lane closures and reduced speeds will be in place during overnight hours.

Rehabilitation on the second bridge, which is located on Colo. 7 in Lyons, will go from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday from Aug. 1 to mid-September. Single lane closures will exist during working hours.

The bridge repairs will be funded by federal and state grants, and Structures Inc. has been selected as the prime contractor.

For additional information about this project, contact the project team at 720.260.7074 or email at publicinformation@comcast.net.

Anna Ridilla

