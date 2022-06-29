 Skip to content

Business |
Boulder Sterilization doubles capacity,…

Wednesday, June 29th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Boulder Sterilization doubles capacity, shortens response times

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder Sterilization, a division of Boulder iQ, the trade name for Boulder BioMed LLC, has more than doubled its capacity for ethylene oxide sterilization of medical devices and is completing standard validations for medical devices in as little as four weeks instead of typical eight to 10 weeks.

In a press statement, the company reported that it has added three sterilization chambers, bringing its total to five, “to meet increased demands from medical device developers nationwide. The sterilization service provides full validations as well as validations for single-lot releases and engineering runs,” the statement said.

“Boulder Sterilization attributes the increased demand to several factors. One is that the company has been able to maintain a constant ethylene oxide gas supply in a market where many companies have suffered from supply chain issues. Another is reliability,” Peggy Fasano, chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We are straight-forward and direct with our customers. We make commitments thoughtfully, with strong data, so that we can keep deadlines. Customers receive sterilized products on time, every time.”

Fasano said the company shortened its validation time by conducting multiple cycles simultaneously.

“It’s one more way we are implementing a ‘think smart’ approach for medical device developers who need to speed their products to market,” she said.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Bizwest Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heather Gardens 55+ Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  2. Long-Term Adult Care At Home

    Long-term adult care at home is a practical alternative to institutional care. The vocational nurses at Cozy Country Care provide...
  3. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  4. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...
  5. We Speak Ag Loans, Too

    Make High Plains Bank your partner for home loans in Wiggins! The team goes beyond just basic banking—they empower you...