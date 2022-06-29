Chautauqua revamps gathering space with café, a spot to enjoy ice cream and lattes

 Skip to content

From left, Jason Hill, Rohini Grace, Bella Doherty and Rosy Lujano-Rojas enjoy the Chautauqua Café on June 28, 2022. (Scott VanOrdstrand/Courtesy photo)
By | kmccort@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Chautauqua has long been a place where folks gather for performances, art shows, films, hikes and dining experiences.

A free grand opening for the revamped and newly-opened Chautauqua Cafe, an open-air pavilon, will take place on Sunday from noon-2 p.m. Attendees can look forward to refreshments, an ice-cream social, music from Mile High Brass Band and more. (Scott VanOrdstrand/Courtesy photo)
Recently, staff has worked hard to revamp an element of the campus’s past. The Chautauqua Café — a roofed, partially open space connecting The Dining Hall and The General Store — is back open for business.

The interior of The Chautauqua Café around 1900-1901. (The Colorado Chautauqua/Courtesy photo)
Used in 1899 as an informal meeting space offering coffee, short orders and cold meats, the area will now offer a similar purpose. It’s just one of the many cozy pockets where folks can enjoy refreshing ice cream or hot beverages from the nearby General Store.

“I am hoping the café will serve as a reminder to the community that, while Chautauqua is indeed a National Historic Landmark, there is nothing stuffy or staid about what goes on up here,” said Shelly Benford, chief executive officer at Chautauqua.

Dr. Galina Nicoll, professor at University of Colorado Boulder, and Dr. Roger Bagg enjoy refreshments at Chautauqua Cafe on June 28, 2022. (Scott VanOrdstrand/Courtesy photo)
A free grand opening will take place at noon on Sunday with a ribbon cutting, followed by music by Mile High Brass Band.

“We are working hard to make Chautauqua more accessible and more relevant every day, and reconstructing the café is just another example of how we are taking the best of what Chautauqua has been over the decades and bringing it back to life for our community,” Benford said.

The Colorado Music Festival kicked off this week, and prior to the café’s grand opening, folks can catch Really Inventive Stuff’s performance of “Tubby the Tuba” at 11 a.m. at Chautauqua Auditorium. Tickets are $10.

“I’m really looking forward to thanking everyone who made the café possible and showing off what a really beautiful structure it is,” Benford said. “It is very simple and classic and strong and functional. The grand opening is also a great way to celebrate Chautauqua’s 124th birthday.”

Brothers Bryce McGhee and Ansel McGhee enjoy ice cream at Chautauqua Café. (Scott VanOrdstrand/Courtesy photo)
No celebration would be complete without treats, and Chautauqua certainly has that covered.

“We will have music, ice cream and games for kids — all key ingredients for a fun family celebration,” Benford said.

A myriad of performances have taken place in the Chautauqua Auditorium throughout the years, and the entire campus is lit up with holiday cheer during annual WinterFests. Staff sees this repurposed structure as another place to enjoy eventful days or embrace some much-needed calm.

“Chautauqua is all about making memories,” said Liza Purvis, director of marketing and communications at Chautauqua. “We hope the café will become a beloved space for our visitors and lodging guests to enjoy the view and cooling Flatirons breezes while sipping a latte or enjoying treats from the General Store.”

The inviting space can also be rented for events.

“Already we are planning small concerts and children’s activities like story times,” Purvis said. “Community members will also be able to book the space through our sales team for their private celebrations.”

The café will likely be a place where stimulating conversations and quiet contemplation can take place year round.

From left, Emma Yonemoto-Weston (in background), Rosy Lujano-Rojas, Bella Doherty and Rohini Grace enjoy the revamped Chautauqua Café on June 28, 2022. (Scott VanOrdstrand/Courtesy photo)
“We have so many nice winter days in Colorado that we do anticipate the space will be used a lot in the winter,” Benford said. “If it gets really cold and there is still demand for the space, we do have some heaters we can roll out to take the edge off the cold.”

The space also provides a new location for employees to take a pause.

“This will be an unbeatable lunch break location — ideal for chats with colleagues and short meetings, too,” Purvis said.

Rich with precise craftsmanship and breathtaking views, it’s easy to marvel at the open-air wooden pavilion.

“The café looks absolutely amazing, and its shady, cool, environment combined with the incredible view of the Chautauqua Green and Boulder are simply stunning,” said Danny Cohen, general manager of public events at Chautauqua. “The design and build team did an incredible job recreating the original structure with a modern take, and I can’t wait to bring my coffee and ice cream there to relax.”

Ansel McGhee enjoys some ice cream with his grandmother, Kathleen Wendell at Chautauqua Café on June 28, 2022. (Scott VanOrdstrand/Courtesy photo)
This week, Chautauqua’s much-loved Silent Film Series returned with a screening of “Nosferatu,” a Dracula tale from 1922. Musician Hank Troy provided thrilling piano playing as the story unfolded on screen.

“The series has a tangible connection to history and offers something unique to people seeking entertainment that they can’t find anywhere else,” Cohen said. “My favorite thing is how it ties music in with film, especially because the musicians, Hank (Troy) and Rodney (Sauer) are so incredibly talented and unique themselves. Watching and listening to them is half the fun for me — a concert and a movie for the price of one.”

Cohen, originally from Paris, is a big fan of the France-set gothic film “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” that attendees can see on July 13.

“I love the story,” Cohen said.

As a fan of comedy, he is also looking forward to “Sherlock Jr.”

Silent Film Series

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., tickets $8-$15

July 13The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, featuring Rodney Sauer and the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra

July 20The Black Pirate, featuring Hank Troy

July 27Sherlock Jr., featuring Hank Troy

 

