Guest opinion: Jamie Lammers: Once a right is given, it shouldn’t be taken away

By Jamie Lammers

Women have rights. The LGBTQ+ community has rights. Everyone has rights, plain and simple. Yet one of those rights was taken away on Friday, June 24, 2022, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court case that protected an individual’s Constitutional right to an abortion. Whether or not you agree with abortion is entirely irrelevant. If you do not want one, do not have one. Despite the fact that Roe v. Wade is not a law, it decided that the choice to have an abortion was a constitutional right. According to the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution, “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” Once a right is given, it should not be taken away.

But Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett decided in the majority vote that yes, in fact, rights can be taken away. Even if you do not like a certain right, it is still a right. Abortion was ruled a right by a court of law. That right should not be taken away.

Unfortunately, this isn’t where it stops. Thomas said in his concurring opinion that “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell.” These precedents ruled that contraception, same-sex sexuality, and same-sex marriage were protected rights under the Fourteenth Amendment. If the federal government overturns these privileges or immunities, the rights to contraception and same-sex linkages could be taken away as well. How far have we come as a country again?

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is not just a significant blow for anyone with a fetus, but also for other groups in the United States who have not been considered equal in this country for centuries. Remember the famous Constitutional phrase “all men are created equal”? Despite the fact that it refers primarily to white, straight, cisgender males that live in the United States, its point should be considered — every United States citizen has fundamental rights.

According to the Fourteenth Amendment, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” And all citizens of the United States, no matter their race, sexual preference or gender identity, have, according to the Declaration of Independence, “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Individuals are entitled to claim their life. They are entitled to decide what they want to do with their lives, and thus with their bodies. Individuals are entitled to claim liberty. They are entitled to claim freedom in the country they call home, including the freedom to choose. Individuals are entitled to pursue happiness. They are entitled to find the things that bring them joy in life and find ways to fix the problems that cause them distress or pain.

Abortions are an individual’s choice. No one should take the choice away from someone who feels they need one. If that choice is taken away, people will still find a way to get the procedure, possibly through illegal and even fatal means. The removal of the right to an abortion will not only result in more pain but in more deaths. If a safe abortion is unavailable, complications in pregnancy could result in death or in the creation of a child who is not appropriately cared for. Pro-life should mean the gaining of a positive life, not the taking away of a positive life and/or the creation of a negative life. Unfortunately for this landmark decision, pro-life means keeping the lives of fetuses whatever the cost, and that should not be the only choice that is given to all of us.

Jamie Lammers lives in Golden.