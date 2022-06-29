Letters to the editor: Beware of the GOP; it’s time justice is served; City’s hypocritical e-bike stance; how to help post-Roe; Court exceptional no more

Albert Petersen: Primary: Beware of the elephant you hitch your future to

I was relieved in a way to see Colorado Republican voters make some more reasonable selections in the primary, with the exception of our controversial talk-a-lot but do-little Rep. Lauren Boebert. Nevertheless, I hope to remind Colorado that all the issues that are center stage today — gas prices, inflation, basic freedoms and the economy — are issues the Republican Party has been historically incompetent at dealing with. They show no sign of having an actual policy platform to give us voters an indication of what they would do to solve our problems. The response to any policy question has been to deflect and blame Biden and the Dems for everything while not providing one iota of a solution. I am still trying to figure out how you can blame Biden for inflation in Europe, for example. Republicans are very creative in the blame and fear game.

Now that the freedom loving Republicans have seen fit to take away freedoms from the better half of our society, we should be forewarned that all the comfort messaging about the support that will be provided to women forced to bare children is another smokescreen. Republicans have time and again been unwilling to provide any substantial funding or programs to assist families, especially poor families, in meeting basic needs. The rejection of the recent Child Tax Credit is yet another example of a stingy party killing what many considered the most effective child poverty reduction program in decades.

Come November, beware of changing horses in midstream as the steed you hitch your future to may likely turn out to be a big loser for us all.

Albert Petersen

Boulder

Naomi Rachel: Jan. 6: It’s past time justice is served

For 30 years I have mentored writers in prison. I have worked with men serving insanely long sentences for nonviolent crimes. They are not innocent, but they certainly did not deserve to serve from 10 to 40 years. So it irks me to see those convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot serving relatively minor prison sentences. And it will more than irk me if the ringleaders, from former President Donald Trump on down, are not indicted. The only person who truly needs to heed the Jan. 6 evidence being presented is Merrick Garland. It is past time for King Teflon to receive justice.

Naomi Rachel

Boulder

Murray Lull: E-bikes: City’s e-bike stance is hypocritical

This letter is about our City Council and City Manager. When they are emailed directly about issues they immediately refer them to staff who create many of the issues of complaint. My concern (today) is there are so many places where e-bikes are not allowed, seemingly arbitrarily, when the council professes to want people to bike and drive electrically.

I can ride just about everywhere because I am fortunate to be physically able, but my riding companions, because of age and/or physical limitation, who must use an electrically-assisted bicycle and are not allowed to continue a ride with me because of the City’s “no e-bikes allowed” signs that seem to pop up in unfortunate places.

When the Council professes that we are a city of access and inclusion that’s not exactly true. Quite a sad irony that we are allowed to wear glasses so as to be assisted in seeing the sights around our community, and we can wear hearing aids so as to be enabled to hear the nature around us, but we’re not allowed to be assisted in getting there in the first place, because the city, in its wisdom, says, “no e-bikes allowed.” As President Joe Biden is fond of saying, “Come on, Man” (and Woman)… let’s take the sign down!

Murray Lull

Boulder

Amy Kaplan: Roe v. Wade: Spread the word about how to help

Appalled at the decision to ban Roe, I called our local Boulder clinic to offer my spare bedroom to anyone travelling here for the procedure. I was told that, for security reasons, they house the women and their families in hotels, should an overnight visit by a nurse become necessary. Nevertheless, the woman I spoke with suggested that financial donations to the Brigid Alliance and/or the Cobalt Fund go toward covering travel, hotel expenses, even baby-sitting. She praised these organizations mightily and thanked me for my offer and for spreading the word. You can find them on the internet. Thank you for spreading the word.

Amy Kaplan

Boulder

Paul G. Bursiek: Supreme Court: Exceptional no more

The Supreme Court has lost its exceptionalism.

Consider each Clarence Thomas’, Brett Kavanaugh’s, Neil Gorsuch’s and Amy Coney Barrett’s presence on the Court.

Thomas was accused of sexual harassment by a witness during his nominating process. Kavanaugh, too, was accused of sexual harassment at his hearing. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Kavanaugh’s and Gorsuch’s statements to her during the nominating process regarding support for Roe were misleading. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, in turn, said both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch misled him regarding Roe. Collins and Manchin were critical to Kavanaugh’s successful nomination.

And Barrett would not be on the Supreme Court today except for hypocritical, contrary power plays by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky. In March 2016, then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Court, but McConnell blocked the nomination, claiming that seven months before the Nov. 2016 election wasn’t enough time for the process to work fairly. Former President Donald Trump then appointed Gorsuch. But, when a Supreme Court seat opened due to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September 2020, McConnell did exactly the opposite. With approximately six weeks — yes, just six weeks — between her death and the Nov. 2020 election, he crammed through Barrett’s appointment.

Without this array of Judges, Roe and its necessary right guaranteed to women would still stand.

Paul G. Bursiek

Boulder