3-star edge commits to CU Buffs

A weekend in Boulder led to Brady Nassar to decide he wants to be a Buffalo.

On Thursday evening, the edge rusher from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Calif., verbally committed to Colorado for the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has a three-star rating at 247Sports.com, which rates him as the No. 67 overall prospect from talent-rich California.

Nassar took an official visit to CU last weekend. According to 247Sports, Nassar’s older brother is currently a student at CU.

In May, Nassar took an official visit to Oregon State. He also has offers from California, Washington, Washington State, Air Force, Nevada, San Diego State and Utah State.

Nassar is the third player to commit to CU this week and the Buffs have 16 players on their commitment list for 2023. Nassar is the third edge to commit, along with Kam Bizor (Houston) and Carson Mott (Simi Valley, Calif.).