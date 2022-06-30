 Skip to content

3-star edge commits to CU Buffs

Thursday, June 30th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

3-star edge commits to CU Buffs

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A weekend in Boulder led to Brady Nassar to decide he wants to be a Buffalo.

On Thursday evening, the edge rusher from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Calif., verbally committed to Colorado for the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has a three-star rating at 247Sports.com, which rates him as the No. 67 overall prospect from talent-rich California.

Nassar took an official visit to CU last weekend. According to 247Sports, Nassar’s older brother is currently a student at CU.

In May, Nassar took an official visit to Oregon State. He also has offers from California, Washington, Washington State, Air Force, Nevada, San Diego State and Utah State.

Nassar is the third player to commit to CU this week and the Buffs have 16 players on their commitment list for 2023. Nassar is the third edge to commit, along with Kam Bizor (Houston) and Carson Mott (Simi Valley, Calif.).

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Between Friends In Estes Park Is Expanding

    Have you heard? Between Friends in Estes Park is expanding their space and collections to offer you even more of...
  2. Heather Gardens 55+ Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  3. Long-Term Adult Care At Home

    Long-term adult care at home is a practical alternative to institutional care. The vocational nurses at Cozy Country Care provide...
  4. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  5. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...