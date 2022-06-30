Broadway closed in north Boulder due to structure fire

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in north Boulder and have closed Broadway between Lee Hill Drive and U.S. 36.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 12:35 p.m. asking people to avoid the area due to a fire in the 4900 block of Broadway.

Please avoid Broadway between Hwy 36 at the "Y" intersection and Lee Hill Drive. The road is closed due to a structure fire in the 4900 block of Broadway. pic.twitter.com/6ZB0WXOKOY — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) June 30, 2022

According to police radio traffic, the fire started on the roof of Wapos, a restaurant at 4929 Broadway.