Community Foundation Boulder County adds 3 new trustees

The Community Foundation Boulder County, a nonprofit organization that raises and distributes funds for local causes such as the Marshall Fire recovery, has added three new trustees to its board: Boulder County assistant county administrator Yvette Bowden; banking professional Arvind Sundar; and retired telecommunications engineering professional and community volunteer David Ensign.

“The new trustees are committed to sharing their diverse expertise and capabilities to strengthen the work of the foundation as a community catalyst across Boulder County,” the foundation said in a news release.

The other members of the Community Foundation Boulder County board of trustees are Brad Armstrong, Kimberly Barr, Scott Beard, Joshua Forman, Elliot Forsyth, Stanley Garnett, Fernando Guzman, Tatiana Hernandez, Cindy Lindsay, Carey Mason, Emily Mears, Alexis Miles, Katie Volkmar, Jim Williams and Jeremy Wilson.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.