CU Boulder names acting dean of engineering school to permanent position

The University of Colorado Boulder has announced that Keith Molenaar has been named the dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science after serving on an interim basis over the past two years.

Molenaar will have the interim tag lifted from his title effective Friday, according to a release from CU Boulder. He was appointed as the acting dean in early 2020 after Bobby Braun departed for NASA.

“I was impressed by Keith’s vision for CEAS, which is grounded in values such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and which is laser-focused on student success,” said Provost Russell Moore in a statement. “Keith laid out a pathway for taking CEAS to new levels of success built on a highlyenergetic and collaborative leadership style, and he did so with a clear sense of how the college could fit into the campus’s larger structures and directions. All of these came together in a way that gave me confidence that Keith is the right leader for CEAS at the right moment for the university.”

When Molenaar took on the interim title, he was envisioning a short stint. But after the pandemic stretched out the search process and the first round of finalists failed to produce a suitable candidate, Molenaar decided to apply for the permanent position.

“After doing it for two plus years, I just became so excited and enthralled with the transformative work we were doing that I threw my name in the hat,” Molenaar said. “I’m just really honored for the opportunity and pleased for the opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Even though he has been the acting dean for more than two years, Molenaar said having the job in a more permanent basis will allow him to really approach things with a long-term outlook.

“I think it will feel different,” Molenaar said. “I can look beyond just the end of the term with our vision process.”

Molenaar got his undergraduate degree from CU Boulder and after working at a startup later returned to get his masters and doctorate in Boulder as well. After a stint as an assistant professor at Georgia Tech, he joined the staff at CU Boulder in 1999.

He worked his way up through the ranks, becoming the associate dean for graduate programs and then associate dean for research before he took on the role of acting dean.

“Boulder is such a welcoming and supportive community,” Molenaar said. “Its just a place where we can all grow and really learn how we can contribute to making society better.”

Molenaar pointed to the college’s “meteoric” five-year rise from No. 18 to No. 11 among public university peers in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings.

“I’ve learned what an impact our college can have,” he said. “I really want to be part of that, in this role.”

Molenaar said that serving as acting dean during the pandemic and various other local tragedies has shown him the resolve of those involved with the university and the college.

“The last two and a half years have been stressful for everyone in Boulder,” Molenaar said. “We’ve made it through a lot. It really has galvanized our team, out students, our faculty, our staff to look into the future. I’m excited to work with everybody to put that future together.”

One thing the college has made a priority in recent years is recruiting to increase diversity, and Molenaar said it is something he wants to continue prioritizing. He pointed to the establishment of the Inclusive Culture Council and emphasizing diversity in recruiting, but also said the college needed to make the engineering school affordable and provide staff and faculty with salaries so they could afford the cost of living in Colorado.

“Our mission of diversity is across the campus, but especially important in engineering,” Molenaar said. “It’s a profession of care; we help people with clean water, clean air, clean energy. We make society a better place, and for us to solve the problems the nation and the world have, we have to have a diverse team of students, diverse faculty, and a culture of solving problems in an inclusive and diverse manner.”

As a first-generation college student, Molenaar never imagined his career would see him work on the Panama Canal or California’s Bay Bridge or a fusion energy project in France. But he wants students of all backgrounds to know that they can seek out those types of opportunities.

“That’s a big reason I’m so happy to serve as dean,” he said. “I’ve been given so many opportunities to work with so many wonderful people, I want to give back and make sure every student from Colorado, no matter their economic background, has the opportunities that the university can afford them.”

Molenaar said he also wants to take the lessons about teamwork that he learned on all those projects and apply it to the college.

“To me, bringing that back means building a team, being collaborative and inclusive and helping students understand that engineers never do anything by themselves, we always work in teams,” Molenaar said. “The more we can be inclusive, the more we can be collaborative, the more opportunities we’ll all have together.

“This team here, with what we’ve been through, is just galvanized, and poised to take the college and campus to the next level.”