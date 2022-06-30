Fourth Festivities: Twang Fest rocks Gold Hill while Boulder, Longmont symphonies serenade stars and stripes

Red, White and Bluegrass

Nothing says America quite like barbecued poultry and bluegrass. Gold Hill Inn — a beloved historic venue and restaurant, just 10 miles from downtown Boulder — is gearing up for its annual Independence Day celebration.

In addition to the succulent food being served for the holiday, the establishment has curated a stellar lineup of musicians.

Bonnie and Taylor Sims Band, Big Richard and Emma Rose Finders, along with her band Sound of Honey, will be providing the soundtrack to a day of feasting at Twang Fest and Barbecue starting at 12:30 p.m.

“We have been doing Fourth of July barbecues probably since the ’70s,” said Brian Finn, who runs Gold Hill Inn with his brother Chris Finn. “Sometimes we would throw a clambake in there, too.”

In the 1960s, Finn’s parents Barbara and Frank Finn purchased the once disheveled hotel and transformed the dining hall into a gourmet restaurant that kept hungry travelers and mountain town locals well fed. Now, it’s become synonymous with electrifying shows — especially the ones that celebrate the colonies’ 1776 separation from Great Britain every July.

“The live music part started around the mid-80s, and at one point Charles Sawtelle used to help with the booking for it,” Finn said. “Charles was with the band Hot Rize at the time.”

While Sawtelle passed away in 1999, his legacy lives on at the mountain town locale he so loved and helped to shape. Gold Hill Inn’s Beer Garden stage is dedicated to the late flatpicker.

From Gregory Alan Isakov’s annual Night Before Christmas Eve concert to floor-shaking sets by Gasoline Lollipops, Gold Hill Inn has built a reputation for delivering exceptional shows.

The log cabin eatery remains a draw for folks looking to experience old-school charm with multi-course dinners and intimate concerts from a number of acts.

Banshee Tree, Bowregard, Many Mountains, Andy Thorn, Drew Emmitt and Elephant Revival have all performed at the rustic space that boasts stone fireplaces, glowing lanterns, flower boxes teeming with blooms and an endless supply of fresh mountain air.

The Gold Hill Inn and its pioneer aesthetic can be seen in Foxfeather’s music video for “End of My Rope.”

Tickets for Monday’s concert are available at the door for $25, half price for kids under age 12. An extra $16 gets guests barbecued chicken with all the fixings.

Finn expects between 300-400 people to make the trek up to the town that was founded during the gold rush in 1859.

“I am most excited to hear some of the best live music in the area,” Finn said. “Emma Rose has such a great style and beautiful voice to match her original songwriting. Big Richard is a no-holds-barred, tell-it-like-it-is, kickass bluegrass band — and in this world today, somebody needs to tell it like it is. Bonnie and Taylor (Sims) are two of the finest human beings on the planet and will come ready to rock.”

Dogs should be left at home, and while no outside coolers are permitted, there will be libations aplenty with draft beer and a full cash bar.

“We have a special place in our hearts for the Finn family and Gold Hill Inn, and we have played there so many times over the last 10 years it feels like a homecoming,” said Sims, who will play two sets, one with her husband Taylor Sims and one with Big Richard. “Gold Hill knows how to party, and we know how to play music for them while they do it.”

When the Sims duo were a part of Bonnie and the Clydes, they packed in crowds at memorable shows during New Year’s Eve and Halloween. Last year, the two played the July 4th bash.

In recent years, the reach of Bonnie and Taylor Sims has stretched far beyond the Front Range. The husband-and-wife duo started recording music under the moniker Everybody Loves An Outlaw, an act that offers a slightly different sound, one with more technology compared to their stripped-down offerings of before.

Everybody Loves An Outlaw’s gripping track “I See Red” got a spot in the Netflix release “365 Days.” The song’s use in the erotic thriller earned them a whole new bevy of fans, over 100 million streams and resulted in a number of singers covering the hit on TikTok.

“We have zero expectations for most of the art we create, and this project was no different,” Sims said. “Everybody Loves An Outlaw started with a four-song EP, and ‘I See Red’ was the outlier — stylistically speaking — so we were all surprised when that ended up being the viral hit.”

On July 4th weekend of 2020, Everybody Loves and Outlaw signed with Columbia Records.

Bonnie Sims has also been staying busy as a member of Big Richard — a powerhouse group that recently performed at Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Rail on the River in Berthoud.

“Our fiddle player, Eve Panning, got a call to put together an all-female group for a local bluegrass festival in Castle Rock, and she chose this group and put us together,” Sims said. “We played that one gig and then immediately decided we should play more, and haven’t stopped since.”

With chilling harmonies and stellar musicianship, the quartet continues to attract fans with each show played. Captivating audiences with heartfelt and crisp renditions of Gillian Welch’s “Caleb Myer” and traditional fiddle tune “Greasy Coat,” the ladies have quickly become a prized addition to the scene.

“The Gold Hill Inn has been a big part of my musical life in Colorado, dating back to when I was a kid,” said Emma Rose Finders, guitarist and upright bassist for Big Richard. “I’m excited to share this bill with Bonnie and Tay and Big Richard. It’ll be the first time we’ve all shared a bill, and it’s gonna be super fun up there.”

Finders has lent her skills to Daniel Rodriguez and Whippoorwill, but the chemistry that comes across at a Big Richard show is truly unmatched.

“Big Richard is such a joy to be a part of,” Finders said. “Eve (Panning) , Bonnie (Sims) and Joy (Adams) are three of my best friends, and it’s so sweet to get to play with them and just be ourselves on stage. I’m stoked to be a part of the journey.”

Finders will also be taking the stage with her band Sound of Honey, a group that was formed during the pandemic.

“Sound of Honey is my deepest passion project,” Finders said. “It means so much to me to be able to play my songs out for people and to play them with the sweet band I have. It’s like a big puddle of magic, and everyone gets to immerse in it together. Feels good.”

With delicious food and live music happening throughout the day, this is one not-to-be-missed extravaganza.

“This particular lineup is made up of all connected friends, kind of a big musical family,” Finn said.

May the Fourth be with you

For the second year in a row, Boulder Symphony has partnered with Arts in the Park to offer a July 4th concert that promises classics like “The Overture of 1812,” but also offers some recognizable tunes from the cinematic masterpieces and small-screen gems.

The concert kicks off at the Boulder Bandshell Monday at 7 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to the songs heard in “Harry Potter” movies, written by John Williams.

“For the July 4 celebrations, we love to showcase contributions made by Americans to the musical and cultural canons,” said Devin Patrick Hughes, Boulder Symphony’s music director and conductor. “There is perhaps no better-known classical composer today than John Williams. His mission was to bring the sounds of the orchestra to as many as possible, and there are Easter eggs from music of Dvorak, Strauss, Copland, Korngold and more peppered throughout his music.”

Tickets to the Fourth of July concert range between $5-$10.

“We will also bring to life other great scores from ‘Star Wars’ and Jerry Goldsmith’s ‘Star Trek: First Contact,’ which poses the dream of connecting and cooperating with beings from other planets,” Hughes said. “This is one of my favorite Hollywood themes and certainly one of the most beautiful.”

Straying from typical classical offerings, Boulder Symphony always makes sure to deliver a show rich with contemporary and wild-card favorites.

“One the new works I am most excited about is Jessie Montgomery’s ‘Soul Force,’ which brings to life a voice struggling to be heard beyond the thumb of oppression,” Hughes said. “The symphonic work uses big-band, funk, hip hop and R&B to portray Dr. Martin Luther King’s endorsement of soul force to meet the challenges of our time, and never physical violence.”

Longmont Symphony Orchestra has been performing as part of Longmont’s Fourth of July celebration since the mid-90s. This year’s show will be a nice welcome back after a couple of pandemic years. Like Boulder Symphony, Longmont Symphony Orchestra will also include “Star Wars” songs in the mix.

“After taking two long years off from our Independence Day concert in the park, we are excited to bring back passionate music-making for this concert which is free and open to everyone,” said Elliot Moore, Longmont Symphony’s music director and conductor.

The festivities run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Moore is enthused to once again be partaking in this treasured tradition. The concert will include a world premiere of a work called “The Circus Comes to Town,” by Colorado composer William Limón, about a traveling circus arriving in a small western town one summer 100 years ago.

“Seeing thousands of people gathered together again in Thompson Park to celebrate our nation’s independence has symbolic overtones — it is a simultaneous celebration of our independence from the grips of the pandemic and marks the return of public gatherings to experience culture en masse,” Moore said. “It is an excellent indication of the safety that Longmonters now sense and highlights the critical role that music and culture play in our nation.”

Children in attendance will get a chance to conduct the orchestra, and prizes will be given for the best picnic.

“We will be ending our performance with Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture,’” Moore said. “Often, the ending of the ‘1812 Overture’ is paired with fireworks, representing the ‘bombs bursting in air’ from our national anthem.”

Attendees can expect to see a bit of theatrics that will bring the show to new heights.

“The Longmont Symphony is fortunate to have a relationship with Longmont’s D-Barn, which has approximately 10 cannons at its disposal,” Moore said. “Audience members love watching the cannoneers as they fire the shots that symbolically protect our freedoms as we celebrate our independence. It is a spectacular conclusion to a fun concert for audiences of all ages and backgrounds where America’s history, traditions and freedom are celebrated.”

Fourth Fests

Berthoud Fireworks Celebration — The new Berthoud Recreation Center is throwing a party with giant inflatable slides, lawn games, face painting, live music, a beer garden and food trucks; 4-8 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Sunday; 1000 N. Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud; berthoud.org.

Broomfield Great American Picnic — Chock full of inflatables for kids ($12 for all-they-can-bounce), face painting and balloon artists, the party will also feature food vendors, a beer garden, a festive bike parade (5:45 p.m.), live music from Spinphony and Soul X; 5-10 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday; Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield; broomfield.org/GreatAmericanPicnic.

Coors Field Fireworks — Head to Denver for some all-American baseball, beer and hotdogs as the Rockies play Arizona, followed by a giant fireworks display at 6:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2001 Blake St., Denver; mlb.com/rockies/ballpark.

Erie Fireworks Show — Erie Community Park will host its annual event with various local food vendors; 6-10 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 450 Powers St., Erie; erieco.gov.

Estes Park 4th of July Celebration — From The Big Bang Concert featuring Chris Daniels and the Kings to a giant car show at the Estes Park Fairgrounds and Events Complex, the party will also feature beer, wine and food vendors; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. Monday; 1209 Manford Avenue, Estes Park; bigbangconcert.com.

Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration — Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. followed by music, food trucks and fun; 3-9 p.m., fireworks at 9:35 p.m. Saturday; City Park, 1500 W. Mulberry St., Fort Collins; fcgov.com/july4th.

Lafayette Independence Day Fun & Fireworks — A day of fun will feature food trucks, beer, cider and wine gardens along with face painting, a bounce house, bungee trampoline and live music from Chris Daniels and the Kings; 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; Waneka Lake Park, 1600 Caria Drive, Lafayette; lafayettecolorado.com.

Longmont Fourth — Bring your own chairs and blankets to Fox Hill Golf Club for a party that will be full of family activities, food vendors, beer for purchase and live music from Hazel Miller (7-9 p.m.); 5:30-10:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday; 1400 CO 119, Longmont; longmontcolorado.gov.

Louisville Fourth of July — Head here early for free hot dogs and sausages starting at 6 p.m. (while supplies last) and join in the fun with bounce houses, face painting, giant bubbles, live entertainment and patriotic music from the Boulder Concert Band; 6-10 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Monday; Coal Creek Golf Course 585 W. Dillon Road, Louisville; louisvilleco.gov.

Niwot July 4th Celebration — The party kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Niwot Market ($3-$5), followed by bicycle decorating for the parade that begins at 11 a.m. and will include vintage cars, live music and bands and more; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday; Cottonwood Square, 7960 Niwot Road, Niwot; niwot.com.

Superior 4th of July Celebration — Superior Mile downhill race starts at 7 a.m. (benefitting the Boulder County Wildfire Fund), a community parade at 8:30 a.m. and a pancake festival at 9 a.m. The party will feature family fun, various vendors and live music by The School of Rock and a kick ball tournament at 11 a.m.; 7 a.m.-noon Monday; Community Park, 1350 Coalton Road, Superior; superiorcolorado.gov.