Letters to the editor: Bike lanes not enough; fight big oil; end capital punishment; we can’t go back; freedom from religion

Madelyn Wynne: Bike safety: Lanes on roads are not enough

We citizens paid millions to have bike paths installed throughout Boulder city and county. We pay on-going for their maintenance. Why are the city and county continuing to direct bikers onto streets, roads and highways?

The Diagonal Rte. 119 proposal is an example. The bike path along 119 should run parallel the highway but be off-set like the path along U.S. 36. It should not be a lane of the highway. Bike paths provide a much safer environment for bikers, and I assume that was the thinking when and why they were built. If they don’t exist where bikers need them, then more bike paths should be built and bikers told to use them instead of the streets. Bike accidents certainly prove that the street and highway lanes are not safe for them.

Let’s also see some safety features for vehicles in Boulder — we are the folks that pay for the streets and bike paths.

Madelyn Wynne

Boulder

K.K. DuVivier: Environment: We must fight Big Oil Goliaths

Bob Greenlee (“Reducing carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is not easy or inexpensive”) may not understand the benefit of Boulder’s climate lawsuit, but it wasn’t until similar cases challenged Big Tobacco that we got any change. It’s time that the Davids take on the Goliaths again through cases like Boulder’s to hold Big Oil accountable for its misinformation and to put some of its huge profits toward paying for the climate disaster we now all face.

K.K. DuVivier

Boulder

David Levin: Roe v. Wade: End capital punishment too

If we abolish abortion because of the sanctity of human life, then capital punishment should be abolished for the same reason.

David Levin

Eldorado Springs

Joan Gabriele: Roe v. Wade: Help ensure we don’t go back

According to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” One could also argue that the Second Amendment doesn’t reference assault weapons. But I digress.

The Declaration of Independence’s claim “that all men are created equal” and endowed “with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” has always been only partly true. White men of certain classes were gifted the right to life, freedom and happiness, and continue to be the main recipients of these privileges. But if we are to assume that “men” means “humans,” then everyone else in our country should have the same advantages. So why has Alito said that women’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of Happiness isn’t protected?

Because US policy doesn’t serve its people and — except for the select few — it never has. Instead, it increasingly answers to a fossilized minority of power-hungry, right-wing conservatives who hypocritically pronounce themselves “pro-life” while remaining staunchly silent on the death penalty. They refuse universal health care, allow immigrant children to be torn from parents and ignore the rights of transgender youth. They support policies that disproportionately incarcerate men of color and defend military-grade weapons that kill school children. Pro-life indeed.

Those who are pro-choice understand that women can’t fulfill their potential without full reproductive freedom. We know that this decision will unequally affect low income women and women of color, will further traumatize victims of rape and incest, and some women will die. But women’s potential — and women’s right to life, liberty and happiness — is hardly high on the Republican agenda.

Speak out about this stacked court. Vote in state and national elections. Help ensure that we don’t go back.

Joan Gabriele

Boulder

William K. Terry: Roe v. Wade: Freedom of religion is freedom from religion

As I see it, there is no meaningful difference between a nine-month-old fetus about to be born and a one-day-old baby. But, as I see it, a fertilized egg is just a cell. After some point between those extremes, I think bans on abortion are justified (with exceptions for extenuating circumstances). This letter attempts to identify that point.

Those who believe “life begins at conception” argue for total bans on abortion and giving equal protection under the law, even for fertilized eggs. But consider an implication of that argument, by a scenario for which I sadly can’t claim originality. Suppose you are a physician in a fertility clinic, treating a patient with limited mobility. In that room is a refrigerator containing trays of fertilized eggs. Fire breaks out, and it’s up to you to save either the woman or the trays; you can’t do both. If you would let a living woman burn alive in order to save a bunch of fertilized eggs, you are depraved. But almost nobody would actually do that. Clearly, the life of the woman has moral precedence over the eggs. Always.

Why is that? One clear reason is that the woman can suffer, but the eggs can’t. Therefore, suffering is a salient distinction. I think abortion should always be legal until the fetus’s nervous system has developed enough for it to be able to suffer. Where that point is should be determined by medical professionals, not scientifically ignorant politicians or religious fanatics on the Extreme Court.

Those whose belief that “life begins at conception” is based on their religion should let their beliefs control their own behavior, not others’. Religious belief has no legitimate place in civil law. When religion controls society, violent repression follows. Freedom of religion implies freedom from religion. Let freedom prevail.

William K. Terry

Niwot