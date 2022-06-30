 Skip to content

Business |
NREL, private partners to build…

Thursday, June 30th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
NREL, private partners to build hydrogen-storage system in Boulder

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

With an assist from a $1.7 million U.S. Department of Energy grant, German firm GKN Hydrogen Corp. and Southern California Gas Co. are partnering with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to build an innovative hydrogen-storage subsystem at NREL’s Flatirons Campus.

GKN Hydrogen’s storage solution, known as HY2MEGA, “can enable safe, long duration clean energy storage without the need for compression,” according to a company news release. “At scale, this combined technology could provide resilient power in case of widespread outages. It also highlights the technologies needed to reach carbon neutrality and accelerate clean fuel initiatives.”

The new system will connect to an electrolyzer and fuel cell at the NREL’s Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) facility. That fuel cell “will then convert the green hydrogen to produce renewable electricity,” the release said. “The two HY2MEGA’s will add an additional 500 kgs of hydrogen storage on site.”

The three-year project is set to begin at the end of this year.

“This project is exactly what the ARIES platform was designed for: demonstrate the benefits of a new technology that efficiently stores energy produced from renewable electricity,” Katherine Hurst, group manager and research scientist at NREL, said in the release. “It brings together a national laboratory, a clean energy technology developer, and a large utility to work on solutions that help decarbonize the power grid. We are looking forward to working with GKN Hydrogen and SoCalGas to advance this technology.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heather Gardens 55+ Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  2. Long-Term Adult Care At Home

    Long-term adult care at home is a practical alternative to institutional care. The vocational nurses at Cozy Country Care provide...
  3. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  4. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...
  5. We Speak Ag Loans, Too

    Make High Plains Bank your partner for home loans in Wiggins! The team goes beyond just basic banking—they empower you...