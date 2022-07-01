 Skip to content

Boulder police chief recognized for evidence-based policing

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold was inducted into the Evidence-Based Policing Hall of Fame this week, according to a news release from the city. The Hall recognizes law enforcement personnel who have implemented research programs at their agencies and championed evidence-based policing practices.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Herold, a veteran officer of over two decades and Boulder’s first-ever female police chief, said her background in social work and mental health laid the groundwork for her years of service.

“My frustration with state- and county-run bureaucracies that failed to adequately serve vulnerable populations led me to transition into a profession that I believed was more responsive to community needs: policing,” Herold stated in the release. “These early experiences ultimately shaped my understanding and vision as a police executive.“

Individuals who nominated Herold for induction wrote that her work has “changed the individual agencies and communities in which she has worked and significantly advanced the law enforcement field both nationally and internationally. She is a national thought leader in the areas of problem-solving, place-based policing strategies and violence reduction.”

Amber Carlson

