 Skip to content

Boulder Wapos says electrical shortage caused…

Friday, July 1st 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Boulder Wapos says electrical shortage caused structure fire

Boulder Fire-Rescue firefighters get a fire that started on the roof of Wapos, a restaurant at 4929 Broadway, under control on Tuesday, June 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Boulder Fire-Rescue firefighters get a fire that started on the roof of Wapos, a restaurant at 4929 Broadway, under control on Tuesday, June 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Wapos Restaurant in Boulder said an electrical shortage in the building’s attic led to a fire that caused “significant damage” on Thursday.

In a Facebook post just before midnight on Thursday, the restaurant said it would be temporarily closed while it repaired damage from the fire.

“So sorry to announce Wapos will be closed temporarily due to an electrical shortage in the attic,” the post read. “We are devastated by this. We will come out strong from this incident and we will see you soon.”

In the meantime, the owners said customers could go to at DosWapos in Lafayette, 1389 Forest Park Circle.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has not yet said if the Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team has officially concluded an electrical shortage was the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were called to Wapos, 4929 Broadway, at 12:15 p.m. Thursday when smoke began coming from the business, according to a press release.

The building was occupied by employees at the time of the fire, but they all safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found a fire in the roof of the building. They were able to put the fire out, but the building suffered “significant damage.”

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Between Friends In Estes Park Is Expanding

    Have you heard? Between Friends in Estes Park is expanding their space and collections to offer you even more of...
  2. Heather Gardens 55+ Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  3. Long-Term Adult Care At Home

    Long-term adult care at home is a practical alternative to institutional care. The vocational nurses at Cozy Country Care provide...
  4. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  5. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...