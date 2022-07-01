CU Buffs opponent preview: Oregon State eyeing next step

In returning to his alma mater as head coach after the 2017 football season, Jonathan Smith took over the worst team in the Pac-12.

Oregon State went 1-11 in 2017, the only win coming at home against lower-level Portland State — by three points.

Heading into Smith’s fifth season in Corvallis, the Beavers are on the verge of Pac-12 title contention.

This summer, BuffZone.com will preview each of Colorado’s opponents for the 2022 season and in this installment, we look at Oregon State.

OSU has been steadily building during Smith’s first four seasons at the helm and finally broke through last year. The Beavers went 7-6 and went to the L.A. Bowl, losing to Utah State. It was the first winning season and first bowl appearance for the program since 2013.

This year, the goal is to do more.

Oregon State has nine starters back on defense, six on offense — including quarterback Chance Nolan — and will take aim at rival Oregon for the North division title.

Offensively, the Beavers return one of the best offensive lines in the Pac-12, plus Nolan. He’s still got competition for the job, but if he takes his game to the next level, the Beavers will be in good shape. They’ve got a lot of holes to fill at the skill positions, but they like the young talent.

Under Smith, OSU has emphasized the run game and that isn’t likely to change, even with former star running back B.J. Baylor now in the NFL. The Beavers ranked 19th nationally last year with 212.4 rushing yards per game and they’re still deep with talent. Junior Deshaun Fenwick is the most experienced, but true freshman Damien Martinez could lead the backfield.

Defensively, OSU was sixth in the Pac-12 in points allowed, at 25.8 per game. That’s an improvement of 7.5 points per game from 2020 and it was the first time since 2012 that they allowed less than 30 per game.

Several key players are back on defense, including most of the secondary. The front seven is solid, as well, with defensive ends Isaac Hodgins and Simon Sandberg and linebacker Omar Speights leading the way.

Oregon State isn’t a flashy team, but the Beavers are solid across the board and that might be good enough to compete for first place in a North division that is in transition.

Oregon State Beavers

Head coach: Jonathan Smith, 5th season (16-28)

2021 season: 7-6, 5-4 Pac-12

Series with CU: Tied 6-6

The Game

Who: Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon State Beavers

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, time TBA

Where: Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

5 Guys to Watch

ATH Jack Colletto: He’s played quarterback, linebacker and running back during his career. Utilized as a short-yardage back last year, he gained 144 yards and eight touchdowns on 31 carries and also caught a touchdown pass. On defense, he had an interception, forced fumble and tackle for loss. In two career games against CU, he’s rushed for three touchdowns (two in 2018, one in 2021).

RB Deshaun Fenwick: As a backup last year, he rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. OSU expects to have several contributors at running back, but Fenwick, a former South Carolina transfer, is the most experienced.

QB Chance Nolan: Won the starting job in Week 2 last year and completed 64.2% of his passes (204-of-318) for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He finished last year in the top four of the Pac-12 in passing yards, TDs, completion percentage, passer rating (148.29) and yards per attempt (8.4).

LB Omar Speights: Among the top linebackers in the Pac-12, he was second on the team with 89 tackles last year. He also had five tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. In his career, he has 225 tackles, 17 TFL and 5.5 sacks.

CB Rejzohn Wright: The former junior college transfer became a top cover corner last year. He finished with 51 tackles, two TFL, two INT and eight pass breakups.

Good to know

OSU is in the middle of a $153 million project to renovate the west side of Reser Stadium. The renovations are expected to be complete in the summer of 2023. With the stadium under construction, capacity will be reduced from 43,363 to about 26,000 this year. When the project is done, capacity will be between 34,000 and 39,000.

Former Colorado offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren (2013-17) is entering his fifth season as the Beavers’ coordinator and quarterbacks coach. OSU was last in the Pac-12 in passer rating in each of the four seasons before Lindgren got there (2014-17). Last season, the Beavers had the second-best passer rating in the conference (142.24) and they’ve been top-nine the last three years.

Lindgren isn’t the only familiar face on OSU’s staff. Former CU safety Anthony Perkins coaches the Beavers’ cornerbacks and former CU outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is a defensive quality control assistant.

On Nov. 7, the day after CU’s 37-34 overtime win against the Beavers, Smith fired defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar and promoted linebackers coach Trent Bray to the coordinator role. Bray, 39, is an Oregon State alum and this will be his first full season as a coordinator. He has coached the Beavers’ linebackers since 2018.

OSU has one of the best offensive lines in the Pac-12, with four full- or part-time starters back. Joshua Gray has started 20 consecutive games at left tackle. Brandon Kipper started all 13 games last year at right tackle but is moving to right guard.

Junior tight end Luke Musgrave is expected to be a top weapon in the passing game. Last year he caught 22 passes for 304 yards, but could have a bigger role. Meanwhile, receivers Tre’Shaun Harrison (29 catches, 401 yards, 3 TDs), Tyjon Lindsey (16 catches, 232 yards, 3 TDs) and Anthony Gould (13 catches, 185 yards, 1 TD) will all be counted on to contribute more than they did last year.

Kicker Everett Hayes and punter Luke Loecher both return from starting roles last year. In 2021, Hayes was 12-for-18 on field goals, including a career-long 60-yarder at the end of regulation against the Buffs, sending the game into overtime.

Although the Beavers had a winning season in 2021, winning away from home was still a struggle. They went 1-6 outside of Corvallis, the only win being a stunner, 45-27 at Southern Cal (OSU’s first road win against the Trojans since 1960). Since a three-game road win streak in 2019, the Beavers are 1-11 when leaving Corvallis.

On the flip side, OSU was 6-0 at home last year and has won eight of its last nine on the home turf.

CU has won four of the last five meetings with Oregon State, including its last two trips to Corvallis (2015, 2017).

Portal movement

The Beavers have utilized the transfer portal less than most teams this offseason. In fact, they’ve added just one player, with former Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin committing in March. In three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, he had 377 yards and two TDs on 91 carries. Seven players have left the program since the end of last season and just two of those were contributors: receivers Zeriah Beason (now at Washington State) and Champ Flemings (Arkansas State). That duo combined for 35 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns last year, while Flemings was also the primary kickoff returner for four years. The other main losses were running back Damir Collins (Idaho State) and quarterback Sam Vidlak (Boise State), two of OSU’s top three rated recruits in 2021.