Nice Recovery Systems signs deal with U.S. Ski and Snowboard

Nice Recovery Systems LLC, which develops products for recovery from sports and other injuries, has signed a three-year agreement to be an “Official Medical Supplier” of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

The company said the agreement “marks a deepening relationship” between Nice Recovery and skiers and snowboarders that use the company’s technology to recover from injury and training.

“We’ve already been helping many U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes to excel for years by providing them with our technology,” Nice Recovery founder and CEO Michael Ross said in a statement. “We’re delighted to help even more athletes and trainers as an official medical supplier for the team and an integral partner in helping athletes thrive on and off the snow.”

The company’s NICE1 tool is an iceless system of cold compression therapy that delivers precise cold therapy and includes programmable and customizable pneumatic compression.

Nice Recovery’s products are designed and manufactured at the company’s headquarters at 2205 Central Ave. in Boulder.

