 Skip to content

Business |
Nice Recovery Systems signs deal with U.S. Ski…

Friday, July 1st 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Nice Recovery Systems signs deal with U.S. Ski and Snowboard

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Nice Recovery Systems LLC, which develops products for recovery from sports and other injuries, has signed a three-year agreement to be an “Official Medical Supplier” of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

The company said the agreement “marks a deepening relationship” between Nice Recovery and skiers and snowboarders that use the company’s technology to recover from injury and training.

“We’ve already been helping many U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes to excel for years by providing them with our technology,” Nice Recovery founder and CEO Michael Ross said in a statement. “We’re delighted to help even more athletes and trainers as an official medical supplier for the team and an integral partner in helping athletes thrive on and off the snow.”

The company’s NICE1 tool is an iceless system of cold compression therapy that delivers precise cold therapy and includes programmable and customizable pneumatic compression.

Nice Recovery’s products are designed and manufactured at the company’s headquarters at 2205 Central Ave. in Boulder.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Bizwest Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Between Friends In Estes Park Is Expanding

    Have you heard? Between Friends in Estes Park is expanding their space and collections to offer you even more of...
  2. Heather Gardens 55+ Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  3. Long-Term Adult Care At Home

    Long-term adult care at home is a practical alternative to institutional care. The vocational nurses at Cozy Country Care provide...
  4. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  5. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...