Week in Theater: BETC's Theatre Truck…

Friday, July 1st 2022

Week in Theater: BETC’s Theatre Truck rolling around area towns

Theater productions for the week of July 1-7

Weekend highlights

The Arts Hub has its youth actors on stage this weekend with “Wizard of Oz,” where Dorothy takes an adventure out of Kansas; 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $10; artshub.org.

The Butterfly Effect Theatre Company is rolling two productions around on its mobile Theatre Truck this summer. “Amelia’s Big Idea,” a new musical about a 10-year-old who wants to build a dog park, will be in the North Boulder Arts District at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Up next: Broomfield July 7, Erie July 8, Longmont July 9, Northglenn July 21, Boulder July 22, Colorado Springs July 23, Louisville July 28; “Dorothy’s Dictionary,” a play about a high school student who meets a book lover who’s losing her eyesight, moves through Erie on Sunday. Up next: Lafayette July 20, Boulder July 22 and Aug. 5; free; details at betc.org.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival opens “The Book of Will,” a  contemporary play that pays tribute to the friends who helped publish Shakespeare’s plays after his death; Saturday through Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

On stage

All’s Well That Ends Well Coming-of-age romp set in 1950s France, through Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $20-$67; cupresents.org.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull Dixie Longate shares lessons learned in this one-person comedy, through July 17, DCPA, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $46-$80; denvercenter.org.

An Octoroon An heir to a plantation in ruins arrives to save the day before falling in love with a mixed race woman in the 1850s, through July 9, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

The Spongebob Musical The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona Two pals find themselves at odds over the same gal, through Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Coming soon

The Alchemist One-night-only performance of Shakespeare contemporary Ben Johnson’s satire, Aug. 2, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $25-$56; cupresents.org.

Coriolanus Shakespeare’s political drama about a soldier, common people and polarizing times, July 16-Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $19-$64; cupresents.org.

Dance Nation A primal scream of a play about a group of girls on the precipice of adulthood as they prep for a dance competition, July 14-30, square product theatre, ATLAS Black Box Theater, 1125 18th St., Boulder; $15-$25; dancenation.brownpapertickets.com.

Hadestown Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Aug. 30-Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

Pretty Woman: The Musical Broadway tour of the musical based on the popular movie of the same name, Aug. 2-14, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.

Pride and Prejudice Modern spin on the romantic novel, July 9-Aug. 6, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

Theater of the Mind David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

To submit a new play or production, email the entry plus a high-resolution photo to features@prairiemountainmedia.com, with “theater listings” in the subject line.

