Letters to the editor: ‘Green’ batteries’; keep pets secured; CU’s Eastman debacle; no longer a newspaper

Scott Hamilton: John Eastman: How CU can move on from debacle

Bill Wright suggests (Community Editorial Board: “John Eastman’s emails,” May 21) that we move on from the John Eastman scandal, and Eastman’s association with the University of Colorado Boulder Benson Center for Western Civilization Thought and Policy. Move on to what, a fascist society?

Until conservative groups and their leaders start calling out the reprehensible actions of today’s Republican party, dominated by a twice-impeached Donald Trump, conservative “ideas” have no place in the curriculum of an institution of higher learning.

When the center starts offering classes such as Recognizing and Debunking Conspiracy Theories or The Big Lie: How Relentless Propaganda Can Brainwash Even Intelligent Citizens, or Using Strawman Tropes like Critical Race Theory and the Great Replacement to Advance White Supremacy or Using Voter Suppression Tactics to Ensure Minority Rule, then we can talk about the “imbalance” between conservative and liberal ideals on college campuses.

Scott Hamilton

Boulder

Richard Eggers: Energy: What is a ‘green’ battery?

Little understood facts: What is a battery?

Tesla correctly calls it an energy storage system; the battery is only the storage device, like a gas tank in a car. Got it?

As explained in “The Embedded Costs of Going Green” in yellowbullet.com forums, batteries do not make electricity — they store electricity produced elsewhere, primarily by coal, uranium, natural gas-powered plants or diesel-fueled generators. So, to say an electric vehicle is a zero-emission vehicle is not valid.

Since 20% of the electricity generated in the U.S. is from coal-fired plants, it follows that 20% of the EVs on the road are coal-powered (eurasiareview.com/).

Three technologies — batteries, windmills and solar panels — share what is called “environmentally destructive embedded costs.” Everything manufactured has two costs associated with it: embedded costs and operating costs. To manufacture each EV auto battery requires processing 25,000 pounds of brine for the lithium, 30,000 pounds of ore for the cobalt, 5,000 pounds of ore for the nickel and 25,000 pounds of ore for copper, digging up 500,000 pounds of the earth’s crust for just one battery.”

Windmills are said to be the ultimate in embedded costs and environmental destruction. Each weighs 1,688 tons (equivalent to 23 houses) contains 1,300 tons of concrete, 295 tons steel, 48 tons iron, 24 tons fiberglass, the hard-to-extract rare earths neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium. Each blade weighs 81,000 pounds, requiring replacement every 15 to 20 years, and cannot easily be recycled (bloomberg.com).

To reach net zero greenhouse emission requires transmission infrastructure from wind and solar sources. Yet no new transmission infrastructure has occurred in the past 10 years.

So “going green” may seem attractive, when you look at the hidden and embedded costs realistically with an open mind, Going green is more destructive to the Earth’s environment than meets the eye. As the “Godfather” said: Nothing “personal,” just the “business” of important information.

Richard Eggers

Niwot

Nathan Briley: Safety with animals: Keep pets secured to protect workers

Here in Colorado dogs are as common as beautiful mountain scenery and spring days that start sunny and end in snow.

Coloradoans love their dogs, and so do I. Recent events remind us to be responsible dog owners, especially when having strangers perform services on our property. I deliver food, so I’m worried about dog attacks and have had several close calls.

Many delivery drivers and other workers haven’t been as lucky and have suffered from a dog attack. While most dog bites won’t be serious, the case of a young woman in Texas shows attacks can be severe and happen quickly.

Jacqueline Durand was pet-sitting when the dogs she was hired to sit attacked her and left her catastrophically disfigured. She spent two months in the hospital, has undergone 14 surgeries and has more to go.

While this specific event happened in Texas, it reminds us of the need to be responsible dog owners no matter where we are, especially in today’s age, when many people are having strangers perform a greater variety of tasks at their property and homes, such as food delivery, cleaning or pet-sitting.

It’s important to have your dogs secure when you know someone is coming by, even if that’s just to drop food on your doorstep.

According to Denver Animal Protection, there were 695 bites in 2021 alone, and 13% of those were on kids 1 to 10. While statistically some breeds seem some more likely than others to act out, any breed can bite.

When you know you are having someone come to your residence to perform a service, such as deliver food or clean, be sure to have your dogs and other pets secured. It’s for the good of the person doing the service and also your pet.

Nathan Briley

Lakewood

William Dossett: Daily Camera: No longer a newspaper

In my own fiefdom, I have downgraded the Daily Camera from junk bond status to: “no longer a newspaper.”

I recently read a full, several page-article about the Grateful Dead playing at Folsom Field. Many captivating headings about vendors, past performances and “Apparently it is back!”

Isn’t a news article supposed to be something like: who, what, when, where and so on.

There is no when in this article … ever.

Also irritates me: the page 2 (in the sports section) — what is on (television) tonight. My first chance to read the paper is around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Not much use telling me something is on that I would like to see on the night that it is happening at 8 p.m.

Maybe have something that covers the next couple three days?

William Dossett

Boulder