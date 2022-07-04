Loving basketball and lacking opponents, seventh grade Golden Girls played in the Boulder YMCA eighth grade boys league

Boulder’s Golden Girls, an all-girls recreational basketball team made up of seventh graders, started their season last fall with no opponents. Lack of participants last year led the Boulder YMCA to not offer a girls league.

But that didn’t stop the Golden Girls from playing. Instead, coach Andrew Schwartz signed the team up to play in the boys league. He then combined players from two girls teams to make a full basketball team, and from there the Golden Girls trained, grew and played as a unit year-round.

Interest in the recreational basketball leagues was so high the YMCA made lower and upper divisions. The seventh grade Golden Girls were placed into the upper division, playing against eighth grade boys in the winter and spring.

Despite the intimidating transition, the girls’ spirits remained high and determined through the year.

“Personally, I was a little nervous about having them play against the boys — but they had absolutely no worries, no problems,” Schwartz said. They “had such a positive attitude. But even more so than myself … they completely proved me wrong and went out there and just had a great time playing with each other, and I was really proud.”

Willow Gilmartin, a member of the Golden Girls, expressed her excitement about integrating the teams and playing against the boys teams. She knew the transition from playing girls would be challenging; however, the new team helped her train to advance to the next level.

“I had played them before and in earlier years, and I knew they were good. So I was excited because we had lost to them. And I was excited to join their team. And then when I heard we were playing the boys, I was excited. I’m glad to have a good team, because I knew that it would definitely be harder,” Willow said.

Ruby Swartz, another Golden Girl, explained that her love for the sport came from being surrounded by her friends, enhancing her skills through communication with her team and working together. She further said the pandemic affected her because she didn’t get to play basketball or see her teammates as often.

“It was the best thing to be able to just go … outside in the street and just be able to play basketball with them again,” Ruby said.

Edie McBride said she learned this year that gender shouldn’t stop someone from playing a sport they want to be a part of.

“It’s fun to mix the genders and not always do girls play girls and boys play boys,” she said.

Anjali Kallio shed light on how the team broke stereotypes of girls not being as good, capable or strong as boys, especially in sports.

“It was funny, because at the beginning of the games the boys (would) trash talk a lot and make rude remarks towards us. And, then when we won, they were kind of like surprised and embarrassed.” she said.

Edie’s advice to those who find themselves in a similar situation as the Golden Girls, doing something outside their comfort zone, is to find a friend to take on the challenge with. Also, hard work, practice and an open mind is what will make the experience worthwhile.

“It’s always nice to have a friend to do it with you,” she said. “And you really have to go into it with an open mindset.”

Golden Girl Harper Gardiner saw this year as an opportunity to improve her skills through hard work and determination.

“I worked harder and try to get stronger and focus more on being able to just be better at basketball,” she said.

Ruby said this year taught her that the value of being part of a team is being able to play basketball with the people she loves. Someone’s gender, age or the destination of the game does not matter.

“I think as long as we’re playing basketball and as long as we’re together it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, doesn’t matter where we are,” she said. “We can enjoy it, it doesn’t really matter the gender or the situation.”