Man, woman rescued in separate falls on Mount Sanitas Trail in Boulder

Boulder County rescuers wound up helping two injured people while responding to a call about an injured hiker on the Mount Sanitas Trail in Boulder on Monday.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, the agency received a call about a woman who had injured her ankle while hiking at approximately 12:30 p.m.

A Sunshine Fire Protection District rescuer responding to that call found a man who had rolled his ankle when he fell about 10 feet onto his crash pad while bouldering. A Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger assisted that man down the trail, where he left on his own after refusing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, rescuers continued up the trail where they found the 23-year-old Boulder woman who fell from off some rocks next to the trail and hurt her right ankle. Rescuers stabilized the woman and carried her out using a litter to the Sanitas Valley Trail. The woman refused medical treatment on site and was given a ride to her own vehicle. She sought her own medical treatment for the injury.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group also participated in the rescue, which lasted about one hour.