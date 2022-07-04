 Skip to content

Tuesday, July 5th 2022

Stuck climbers rescued from First Flatiron in Boulder County

Boulder County rescuers helped two men who got stuck on the First Flatiron in Boulder on Sunday.

Boulder County communications got a call about 11:31 a.m. about the two 28-year-old men who got stuck while trying to free solo the Direct Route, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. They got concerned about being able to get down on their own after the rock face became too hot, so they called 911 for help.

Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were able to call the stuck climbers to verify their location and that they were uninjured. A Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger also was able to see the climbers from the base of the flatiron. Rescuers hiked in and climbed up to the stuck climbers before using harnesses and ropes to lower them to the ground. The men confirmed they were not hurt and hiked out to the trailhead on their own.

The sheriff’s office also participated in the rescue.

