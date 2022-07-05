Boulder hosting information session on 30th and Colorado transportation projects

Boulder is hosting a virtual information session to share more about three transportation projects planned for the 30th Street and Colorado Avenue corridors.

The meeting, scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. July 20, will discuss the 30th and Colorado underpass project, the 28th and Colorado intersection improvements project, and the 30th Street corridor multimodal improvements project.

According to a news release, the projects are meant to enhance safe and efficient transportation connections between the many popular community destinations in the area, including the University of Colorado Boulder’s main and east campuses, student housing, public parks and 29th Street shopping and services.

Improvements include the construction of pedestrian underpasses, intersections with enhanced signal timing for people walking, rolling and bicycling, protected bike lanes and intersections and bus-priority lanes, the release states.

Learn more about the projects and register for the session at bit.ly/3I6W5fk.