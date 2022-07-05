Boulder’s Eben G. Fine Park post-holiday cleanup easier than years past

Fourth of July cleanup was faster and easier at Boulder’s Eben G. Fine Park than in previous years, as crews Tuesday found trash was mostly contained to refuse cans and dumpsters.

Cleanup of the park after the holiday has been an issue in past years; however, trash seemed to have been mostly deposited by celebrants where it belonged.

Despite the city not hosting a formal event at the downtown park for the Fourth of July, many revelers are drawn there every year to celebrate. Tubing down Boulder Creek, which runs directly past the park, is a popular activity among visitors from across the area.

Three park staff members worked to clean up the park on Tuesday, which took a total of about two hours, said Jonathan Thornton, communications program manager for Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Department. The time that it took to clean the park this year was less than in years gone by, Thornton added.

Park staff hauled away three pickup trucks full of trash bags from Fourth of July activities, Thornton said.

A park maintenance man said that the cleanup was about the same as last year, as he loaded trash from the overflowing bins on Tuesday morning. The kayak track is typically the worst in terms of trash, because that is where the bulk of the drinking happens, he said.

There was minor damage to the tiling in the on-site bathroom from vandalism on Monday, Thornton said. There is not yet a timeline for repairs, he added.

Boulder police reported no significant incidents at Eben G. Fine Park over the weekend.

“We appreciate the community doing a better job maintaining our shared city park,” Thornton said.