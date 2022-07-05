Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge to reunite Boulder’s Davis Phinney, other champions

Olympic medalist and Boulder native Davis Phinney will be reunited with several members of the 7-Eleven Cycling team, past stage winners at the Tour de France, at the Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge later this month.

The Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge returns to Boulder County for the fourth year in a row on July 16 to help educate, fundraise and create more resources for people who are or have been affected by Parkinson’s disease, according to a Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s news release.

The challenge, in partnership with Team Evergreen Cycling, allows cyclists to participate in either a 100K- 50K- or 20K-riding route, to spread awareness for Parkinson’s disease, the 2022 Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge website stated.

The former Seven-Eleven Cycling Team will be participating in the 50K-route this year. This team is made up of Phinney, Alex Stieda, Ron Kiefel, Jeff Pierce, Chris Carmichael and Doug Shapiro, who collectively boast resumes as Olympians, Coors Classic, Tour de France, and Red Zinger champions as part of Boulder’s storied cycling history.

“This is locally significant, as Boulder native, Davis, was the team captain and many of these riders were Olympians, Coors Classic, Tour de France, and Red Zinger champions and part of Boulder’s cycling history.” Richard Cook, Director of Development of the Davis Phinney Foundation stated in an email.

All proceeds will be going to the Davis Phinney Foundation which was created in 2004 by Phinney to focus on providing, “programs, early-stage research, and resources that offer inspiration, information, and tools that enable people living with Parkinson’s to take action to immediately improve their quality of life.” the Davis Phinney Foundation press release stated.

Phinney was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s when he was 40 years old. According to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s release, “Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease — second to Alzheimer’s — and affects more than one million people in the United States.”

In addition, research backed by the foundation showed that “People with Parkinson’s experience significant benefits from pushing pedals regularly, so gathering with friends and family to do just that will inspire others affected by Parkinson’s to do the same,” the release stated.

Participating riders are scheduled to pick up their registration packets at 6:30 a.m. on race day, and anyone riding the 100K-route can leave after 7 a.m. Riders on the 50K-route depart at 9 a.m., and those on the 20K-route are scheduled for 9:15 a.m., according to the 2022 Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge website.

Each route carries an entry fee of $100, which will provide riders with a drink from Left Hand Brewing Company and food from KT’s BBQ at the end of the route. All routes will begin and end at Tebo Properties, the 2022 Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge website stated.

Individuals with Parkinson’s can register to sign up for any of the three routes, free of charge, with a registration code provided to them via email at teamdpf@dpf.org, according to the Davis Phinney Foundation news release.

To register, start a team, join a team, donate and learn more about the overall event of the Tour De Victory Cycling Challenge visit bit.ly/3a5dmJs. Individuals who cannot attend this event can still register for free and make a fundraising team to support the cause, the 2022 Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge website stated.

The elevation change for the 100K-route is 2,150 feet the 50K-route will be 350 feet and finally, the 20K route is 410 feet, the 2022 Tour de Victory Cycling Challenge website stated.

According to Rebecca Reifel, Events and Development Manager of the Phinney foundation, estimates that every rider should complete their route between 12 and 1:30 p.m.. She noted that this challenge is catered to a diverse group of cyclists with a variety of abilities. The event is not about who finishes the route first, she said. Rather, it is centered around having accessible, fun and leisure rides available for people of any and all cycling abilities.

In addition, Reifel said the 100K-route will have some hills but no mountain terrain; the 50K route will feature “mellow” hills, and the 20K-route has no major climbs.

For a visual aid of each route go to bit.ly/3ONkIQz. To become a volunteer for this event visit bit.ly/3a4pCd7. For additional information about the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s go to their website bit.ly/3yskg4W.

“I’m especially proud of the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s reach, in the last year alone we directly impacted nearly 850,000 people through our various online events and seminars, our YouTube channel, podcasts, and blogging content,” Phinney said in an email.

“And I couldn’t be more proud of the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s staff and their diligent efforts to make a significant difference for our community.”