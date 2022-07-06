Boulder DA office receives award for domestic violence program

The Boulder County District Attorney’s office has announced that its Domestic Violence Acute Response Team has won an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he was proud of his team’s “outstanding work” on the program, and that its success, recognized by announcement of the award on Tuesday, had been a collaborative effort.

“We as an office cannot do this work alone. We work very closely with our outstanding community organizations here in Boulder County … as well as law enforcement agencies,” Dougherty said. “This really is the result of collaboration between the DA’s office, treatment providers and law enforcement officers.”

Dougherty said Deputy District Attorney Anne Kelly was largely responsible for starting the program in November 2020.

“This program was and is (Kelly’s) brainchild,” Dougherty said. “She came in my office one day and just said, ‘I think we can do better for domestic violence victims. Let’s set it up.’”

Kelly said the idea for the project was hatched when she and investigator Sandra Campanella were eating dinner on Kelly’s back patio one evening.

“We have a great office with really talented attorneys, but we started to think about how we were going to address (domestic violence) cases specifically given the dynamics that make them really unique,” Kelly said. “So (Campanella) and I … started talking about the (domestic violence) unit, and coming up with the ways it would work logistically, and that turned into a blueprint for what I presented to Michael. From a dinner on my back patio to being recognized nationally, it’s really humbling.”

Kelly said that one of the program’s main goals is to reach victims within 48 hours after a domestic violence incident — a crucial time window for establishing trust.

“When we contact those victims within the first 48 hours, we are able to have extensive interviews with them, to find out about past violence,” Kelly said. “We’re able to establish a bond with them, so even if they decide they still love their offender and they’re minimizing what happened to them, they’re still answering my phone call.”

But Kelly also stressed that having strong ties with local nonprofits has been a key factor in the program’s success.

“It’s impossible for this to have worked without the relationship that our office has with law enforcement and with our nonprofit service providers,” Kelly said. “I’ve worked in different jurisdictions where that relationship has not been as strong as it is in Boulder County.”

Between November 2020 and March of this year, the domestic violence response team responded to a total of 1,389 cases, of which 896 were misdemeanors and 493 were felonies.

NACo’s Achievement Awards are intended to “honor innovative, effective government programs that strengthen services for community members,” according to a press release. Sixteen other Colorado programs won awards in 2022.