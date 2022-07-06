Emergency crews put out truck fire in Boulder

Boulder emergency crews were able to put out a truck fire near the intersection of 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue this morning.

The fire was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. when witnesses said a generator on the back of a pickup truck caught fire, as the truck pulled into a turn lane on westbound Arapahoe Avenue at 30th Street, yards from a gas station.

The fire then spread to the truck’s cab, producing a large plume of black smoke and several loud bangs before firefighters arrived on scene and were able to put out the fire.

Westbound Arapahoe Avenue was closed at 30th Street, but has since been reopened.

There were no injuries reported.