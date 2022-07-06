 Skip to content

Latest Headlines |
Vote is in: ‘Ember’ tabbed as new…

86°F
Wednesday, July 6th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines |
Vote is in: ‘Ember’ tabbed as new Ralphie VI nickname

Ralphie runs before the University of Colorado Boulder Spring football game on April 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Ralphie runs before the University of Colorado Boulder Spring football game on April 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

No longer will it be a nickname-less beast barreling across the turf and stirring up the crowd at Folsom Field.

On Wednesday, Colorado announced the results of a fan vote for the nickname for Ralphie VI, with Ember winning the competition. Following the original Ralphie, the ensuing nicknames for CU’s live mascot have been Moonshine, Tequila, Rowdy and Ember’s predecessor, Blackout.

Ralphie VI/Ember was selected for training in July of 2020 after Ralphie V/Blackout was forced into retirement during the 2019 season following 12-year run in the spotlight. Ralphie VI/Ember made her game day debut during the Buffs’ football season opener last year against Northern Colorado on Sept. 3.

Fans were asked to vote on a list of names that included Ember, Blitz, Sixer and Tini. In the 55-year history of the Ralphie program, this marked the first time since the original Ralphie the public was allowed to be part of the selection process for a nickname.

Barring an unforeseen turn of events, Ralphie VI will make her first run under the nickname of Ember when the Buffs open the 2022 season at Folsom against TCU on Sept. 2.

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Latest Headlines

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Between Friends In Estes Park Is Expanding

    Have you heard? Between Friends in Estes Park is expanding their space and collections to offer you even more of...
  2. Heather Gardens 55+ Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  3. Long-Term Adult Care At Home

    Long-term adult care at home is a practical alternative to institutional care. The vocational nurses at Cozy Country Care provide...
  4. Don’t Read This If You’re Hungry

    Don’t read this if you’re hungry—or you’ll have to drop everything and head straight to Your Butcher Frank! They are...
  5. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Who knows more about Boulder Colorado real estate than Realtor Patrick Dolan? After all, he grew up here, and has...