Wednesday, July 6th 2022

Weapons call at Fairview High parking lot ends with self-inflicted gunshot

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police said officers responded to a report of an armed man at the Fairview High School parking lot on Friday night, and that the man then shot himself.

Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police received a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of Fairview High, 1515 Greenbriar Blvd., at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police quickly arrived on scene, but Waugh said the man then shot himself. Officers tried to provide medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine cause and manner of death.

There were no other injuries.

Resources:

  • Colorado Crisis Services: 844-493-8255
  • Mental Health Partners (Boulder County): 303-447-1665
  • North Range Behavioral Health 24hr Support (Weld County): 970-347-2120
  • Tru Hospice Services (all counties): 877-986-4766
  • Walk-in Crisis Center: 3180 Airport Road, Boulder
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

