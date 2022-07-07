 Skip to content

Thursday, July 7th 2022

Boulder County website changes its domain name to bolster security

The Boulder County Courthouse at 1325 Pearl St. in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
The Boulder County government website has officially changed its domain name from bouldercounty.org to bouldercounty.gov to ensure more secure safety measures for its users, according to a county news release.

Since Wednesday, all pages connected to bouldercounty.org will automatically transfer to bouldercounty.gov. The purpose of changing the domain to a dot.gov suffix is to protect users from fake webpages, scammers, impersonators and more, the release stated.

“Cybersecurity experts agree having a dot gov domain adds yet another layer of protection for local governments to protect themselves and their residents from online threats ranging from phishing attempts to misinformation or scam websites.” Paul Jannatpour, the county IT director stated in the release.

Dot.gov is regulated by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, so users can be certain that the website they are using is a secure and government official webpage, according to the Boulder County Information news release.

In addition, Boulder County employees will be transitioning into a dot.gov email in 2023 to ensure higher safety precautions for its employees and those interacting with them, the news release stated.

 

