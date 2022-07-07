Letters to the editor: Informed, engaged public needed; now or never for climate; time to shop less; it’s not a perfect world; Boulder isn’t St. Louis

Shirley Jin: Voting: Informed public needed to save democracy

Democracy in the U.S. is under strong attack. According to Nancy MacLean’s book, “Democracy In Chains,” very wealthy and powerful people in the U.S. are working to dominate the Country. They have gained control of the Republican Party and now the U.S. Supreme Court. Women can no longer control their own bodies and the Environmental Protection Agency is no longer allowed to work against Global Warming and for the protection of air quality.

We still have the power to vote, although it is also under attack by many Republican and a few Democratic politicians. Our votes have never been more important. We need to vote en masse and ignore lies told by the wealthy on public media and through slick advertisements. Involvement in politics may not be fun, but an informed voting public is needed to save democracy. It cannot be left to others.

The detailed plan of Charles Koch for the demise of democracy in the U.S. was uncovered by MacLean and explained in her book.

Important voices from the past can be heard on Democracy Now’s July 4, 2022, program.

Shirley Jin

Boulder

Katrina Stroud: Environment: It’s now or never for climate change

Please write an article to urge legislators to act on climate. The IPCC report states that it is either now or never to act on climate change. We must work together to create a sustainable future for future generations. I would really appreciate it if you did that. The 350 grassroots organization is urging the local media across the country to act on climate change. Will you join us in the fight? Local journalism is more important now than ever. I myself am a local journalist at the Left Hand Courier in Niwot and I’m always writing articles to urge my local community members to become active environmentalists.

Thank you for your time and have a wonderful day!

Katrina Stroud

Boulder

Miriam Paisner: Inflation: Stop buying what you don’t need

Is Boulder the most expensive place now in Colorado or is the whole state out of whack? Prices have exploded and for no good reason, as far as I can tell, except greed. Greedy stores, bars, gas stations and restaurants.

I used to pay $1.19 for a can of Pet Pride dog food at King Soopers. That same can is now $1.69. Outrageous! I used to pay $3.50 for an ice cream cone. Now, for the same price all you get is a mini — 1/2 scoop of the same ice cream. There are many more examples of this explosion. So I will stop buying dog food at King Soopers and I will no longer buy ice cream at Glacier. Maybe if we all stopped shopping for some things we don’t really need, vendors would not be so insane as their volume of sales disappeared.

My feeling is: charge less, you get more buyers and make up for it in volume of people rather than one person buying one thing.

Please think about it, stores and vendors.

Miriam Paisner

Boulder

Diana Greer: Abortion: In a perfect world no one would end a pregnancy

In a perfect world, women would not seek to end their pregnancies. They would have the choice of whether or not to conceive babies, would be able to afford to raise them, would love them and would have supportive, helpful mates. They would all have whole, healthy babies.

But this is not a perfect world. In 1931, my grandmother was murdered by her father-in-law, because she wouldn’t have sex with him. My mother was an 8-month-old baby at the time. She never knew her mother, an outgoing, comely woman who was said to enjoy singing.

The killer was sent to prison. When he was finally released, other family members, including six daughters, made certain he wasn’t allowed near us young girls.

It happened in Texas, which has already made abortions, even for incest or rape, very difficult to get. How is that fair in this imperfect world? If my murdered grandmother hadn’t resisted, would she have been forced to carry an unwanted child?

How many women today will be coerced to carry babies they didn’t choose to conceive, because they weren’t physically strong enough to resist, because their mates didn’t use condoms, or they couldn’t get birth control help?

Diana Greer

Loveland

Kent Karber: Editorials: Do Boulder and St. Louis have anything in common?

It is a lingering question in my mind as to why the Camera regularly reposts editorials from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch? Are they paying you to do this? In any event, not enough. It’s like having a friend whose favorite pet is a meerkat. Just an odd choice.

The two cities have so little in common that if a child was asked: Boulder, Austin, Athens GA, Palo Alto and St. Louis — which one of these is not like the others? — the child would consider it to be a trick question. St. Louis is a rust belt city with many, many challenges, none of which resemble those of Boulder. So why is the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board a font of political, historical and cultural commentary relevant to these parts?

Before I am barraged with snipes about the comparison, I have been through St. Louis many times. Quickly. And for those locally who may have transplanted from there (including a good friend) and might take offense, be reminded: You did choose to move … here.

Answers please.

Kent Karber

Niwot