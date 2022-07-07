 Skip to content

Public invited to observe Boulder County election audit, canvass

The public is invited to observe Boulder County’s risk-limiting audit on Tuesday to test election results following the June primary election.

Boulder County and all Colorado counties have conducted post-election audits since 2005, but a risk-limiting audit is considered the gold standard test of election results, according to a news release from Boulder County. Colorado has been conducting risk-limiting audits since 2017.

On Monday, the secretary of state’s office will provide background on risk-limiting audits. Online observation is at 9 a.m. Monday. People can attend through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88029156373#success.

Boulder County’s audit will be conducted in-person from 12:30 to 6 p.m. — or until it is complete — on Tuesday at 1750 33rd St. in Boulder. If the audit is not complete on Tuesday, it will be held again on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Masks are required for anyone on county property, the release said.

On July 18, Boulder County staff will conduct a virtual canvass meeting to certify the election, the release said. The meeting will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. People must register by 10 a.m. the same day to attend. People can register by emailing Vote@BoulderCountyVotes.org.

Annie Mehl

