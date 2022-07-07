Summer on the Streets returns to Longmont with music, theater, artisans and film

Summer on the Streets — Firehouse Art Center’s ongoing free series that brilliantly pairs art, music and theater — gave folks a taste of the summer festivities this spring, with the Art of Food Fest in May.

The full series kicks off Saturday with an official summer date that promises entertainment for all ages and plenty of artisanal wares to purchase.

Rolling into Downtown Longmont Saturday will be Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado’s roving Theatre Truck and with it a fresh family-friendly production “Amelia’s Big Idea.” The play starts at 4 p.m. outside the City of Longmont Public Library.

“I am excited to bring back the Butterfly Effect Theatre’s traveling Theatre Truck,” said Elaine Waterman, executive director of Firehouse Art Center. “Last year was our first year offering live theater on the truck, and it was a mystery of how it would work. The Summer on the Streets event was one of their biggest at that time, and I am hoping that we can have a repeat of that success.”

The feel-good musical that centers around 10-year-old Amelia’s goal to bring a dog park to her community is a creative collaboration written by Richie Cannaday, Edie Carey and Heather Beasley, who once helped plan ArtWalk before Firehouse acquired it in 2019.

“In a time when so many communities are politically divided, we set out to tell a story about people who work together to accomplish a shared community goal,” said Beasley, BETC’s associate artistic director. “We wanted to tell a story that would appeal to young people who are interested in how things work.”

The mobile performance has traveled to parks along the Front Range and last week even rolled into NoBo Arts District for First Friday. Prior to Saturday’s Longmont performance, folks can catch the play at 11 a.m. Friday at Echo Brewing and Pizzeria, 600 Briggs St., Erie.

“Lots of people can’t imagine life without their pets,” Beasley said. “Amelia’s best friend is her dog, Gadget. As Amelia learns about how Townville runs, from the mayor’s office to the postal service to community centers, her goal is to create a better place for Gadget to play. She learns how to work with others to transform Townville into a better place for everyone.”

With catchy tunes and a message of improving a town, the musical has resonated with many.

“Audiences have had a lot to say about ‘Amelia,’” Beasley said. “We ask families to tell us their own big ideas for their communities after each show. They’ve shared ideas including, ‘free Wi-Fi,’ ‘a community garden,’ ‘an outside temple for all religions,’ ‘shady playgrounds’ and our favorite — ‘more great children’s theater.’”

The heart-warming production is a welcomed addition to Summer on the Streets.

“I personally love how the play focuses on how kids can make a difference in improving their community,” Waterman said. “The Firehouse tries to make Longmont a more creative and better place, and we want to empower everyone to do that, especially our youth.”

Movie buffs can also look forward to a series of films. Saturday’s pick is “School of Rock,” starring Jack Black. Other flicks include “Selena” on July 23 and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Aug. 6.

Films will start at dusk in the Longmont Public Library Pavilion. I Scream Colorado will serve kettle corn.

“I am also excited about our partnership with Longmont Public Media,” Waterman said. “They are a media makerspace, and we thought the Outdoor Cinema and BOCO Filmmakers Showcase would be a great way to showcase different forms of media.”

Summer on the Streets also serves as a platform for a wide range of creatives to display their latest creations.

“This event is put on to enhance the culture in the area and build human connection,” said Boulder-based jeweler Nina Brandin. “I love that it is a community event, not a huge, commercial art show.”

Brandin will be bringing a heap of her latest inventory to Saturday’s Summer on the Streets.

“I am excited to see my new designs on people,” Brandin said. “I love seeing people interact with my work and the joy it brings. I am looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones. We have a vibrant community, and I love being able to participate in that.”

She has been busy in her studio crafting new designs.

“Triangles have been inspiring my work recently,” Brandin said. “They hold deep meaning in cultures around the world and are a powerful shape. They are spiritually important in my life. I also recently tried something totally new and participated in the Plein Art Festival held by Open Studios Boulder. I did some etchings of the Flatirons, while on site, with a battery-operated Dremel tool. I didn’t know I could draw, so this was an enlightening experience.”

As part of Saturday’s festivities, musician Kevin Dooley will be performing at Firehouse Art Center. For the acoustic troubadour, the commute is a breeze.

“I like that it’s about six blocks from my house,” Dooley said.

Dooley has participated in a number of Firehouse events previously and always finds joy in participating in art-centric happenings.

“Attendees can expect primarily original songs and stories from my numerous CD projects,” Dooley said. “There is a Celtic and blues feel, and I have gotten to tour in Ireland, Wales and Scotland, as well as all over the U.S.”

He looks forward to debuting new tracks Saturday.

“I do have three very new tunes I will be playing that cannot be heard anywhere else in the world other than the Firehouse that night,” Dooley said. “They’ve never been released and are really in the final finishing phase.”

Also at Saturday’s event, folks can dabble in art projects.

“Summer on the Streets was our answer to, ‘how do we do festivals in the pandemic?’” Waterman said. “We are planning to bring back the chalk-paint mural from Art of Food since that worked so well last time.”

For the full Summer on the Streets schedule, that runs on Saturdays through Aug. 27, see firehouseart.org/summeronthestreets.

On Sept. 10, ArtWalk on Main — a large-scale art event that features over 100 booths, six stages of live music, performances and activities — will return to Longmont.