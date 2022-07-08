CU Buffs opponent preview: Revamped USC begins Lincoln Riley era

Southern California’s decision a week ago – along with rival UCLA – to jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten sent a seismic shock through the college sports world.

Even before that landscape-altering move, however, the Trojans were in the midst of a headline-grabbing offseason.

Coming off a 4-8 season in 2021, USC is one of the most intriguing programs in the country. This summer, BuffZone.com will preview each of Colorado’s opponents for the 2022 season and in this installment, we look at USC.

Losing clearly doesn’t sit well with USC and the Trojans responded by stunning the country and plucking head coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. The 38-year-old went 55-10 with five top-10 finishes and four Big 12 titles in five seasons with the Sooners.

Then, USC went through a dramatic roster overhaul, taking advantage of the free-for-all transfer portal like nobody else, securing the No. 1-rated transfer class. Among the high-profile transfer additions:

Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma

Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison from Pittsburgh

The top receiver (Brenden Rice) and starting cornerback (Mekhi Blackmon) from Colorado

Leading rushers from both Oregon (Travis Dye) and Stanford (Austin Jones)

Freshman All-Americans Mario Williams (receiver, Oklahoma) and Eric Gentry (linebacker, Arizona State)

All-ACC honorable mention tackle Bobby Haskins from Virginia

The Athlon Sports college football preview magazine projected 11 of USC’s 22 starters would be transfers – and that was before Addison came aboard in late May.

In terms of overall talent, there may not be another team in the Pac-12 that can touch USC. The Trojans typically have as much or more talent than the rest of the league anyway, though.

The key to USC’s season is Riley.

Since winning the Pac-12 in 2017, USC is 22-21 and last year was its second losing season in the last four.

Riley was hired to shift the balance of power in college football to the west – and to Los Angeles, specifically. He enjoyed a great deal of success with Oklahoma, but did so after taking over a well-oiled Sooners machine. Bob Stoops restored OU as a national power during his tenure from 1999-2016 before handing the reins to Riley, who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator from 2015-16.

This is a different type of task for Riley. With the aid of the transfer portal, he was able to revamp the roster in a hurry. The Trojans should be much better in 2022. How much better depends on Riley’s ability to put the talented pieces together.

USC Trojans

Head coach: Lincoln Riley, 1st season (55-10 career)

2021 season: 4-8, 3-6 Pac-12

Series with CU: Trojans lead 15-0

The Game

Who: Colorado Buffaloes at USC Trojans

When: Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. (TV: FS1)

Where: Los Angeles Coliseum

5 Guys to Watch

WR Jordan Addison: Won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver last year at Pitt. He caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard games last year. In two seasons with the Panthers, he caught 160 passes for 2,259 yards and 21 TDs.

DB Calen Bullock: A freshman All-American for the Trojans last year, he played three different positions. He finished with 40 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

RB Travis Dye: Last year, he led Oregon with 1,271 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while also catching 46 passes for 402 yards and 2 TD. In his career with the Ducks, he had 3,111 rushing yards and 21 TD, along with 83 catches.

DL Tuli Tuipulotu: One of the top defensive linemen in the Pac-12, he posted 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for the Trojans last year. He also had two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

QB Caleb Williams: Began last year as a backup to Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma. By mid-season, the Sooners had benched Rattler and given the starting job to Williams, a true freshman. He finished the season with 1,912 passing yards for 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 442 yards and six TDs.

Good to know

With USC and UCLA slated to join the Big Ten in 2024, Colorado might have only two more chances to get its first win against the Trojans. In addition to this year’s visit to the Coliseum, the Buffs are likely to host USC in 2023.

Josh Henson was hired in the offseason as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator and line coach. He spent the past three years as the offensive line coach at Texas A&M and before that was the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State (2016-18). For seven years, from 2009-15, he was the offensive coordinator/line coach at Missouri.

Defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch followed Riley from Oklahoma. Grinch spent the past three years coordinating the defense at Oklahoma. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2018 and at Washington State from 2015-17. He was also on Missouri’s staff with Henson from 2012-14.

The Trojans loaded up on receivers in the transfer portal, with Addison, Terrell Bynum (Washington), Brenden Rice (Colorado) and Mario Williams (Oklahoma). In addition, USC returns two of its three starters, in Tahj Washington (54 catches for 602 yards) and Gary Bryant Jr. (44 catches for 579 yards and seven TD).

Four of the five starting offensive linemen are back from last year, including All-Pac-12 caliber players in Andrew Vorhees (left guard) and Brett Neilon (center).

Mekhi Blackmon and Brenden Rice were both key players for Colorado last year. Rice was the most explosive player on a poor offense, finishing with 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns and averaging 27.6 yards on kickoffs. Blackmon was exceptional in coverage and finished with 50 tackles and six pass breakups.

USC has been to the Pac-12 title game three times (2015, 2017, 2020) and won the championship in 2017. That was USC’s only conference title in the last 13 seasons.

Portal movement

Since the end of last season, USC has lost 21 players to the transfer portal. Most notable in that group was three-year starting quarterback Kedon Slovis. He threw for 7,576 yards, 58 TD and 24 INT in his career before losing his starting job to freshman Jaxson Dart at the end of last season. Slovis is now at Pitt and Dart (1,353 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT) is at Ole Miss. Tight end Michael Trigg (Ole Miss), safety Chase Williams (San Jose State), defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein (Miami) and kicker Parker Lewis (Ohio State) were among the key losses, as well. Despite those losses, the Trojans added 20 players, most of which should have a significant impact. In addition to key transfers mentioned above, USC loaded up with defensive linemen Earl Barquet (TCU), Solomon Byrd (Wyoming) and Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State); linebackers Romello Height (Auburn), Shane Lee (Alabama) and Carson Tabaracci (Utah); and defensive backs Jacobe Covington (Washington), Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma) and Bryson Shaw (Ohio State).