Opinion: Jim Martin: As a community of parents, caregivers we must learn signs of depression

Our family knows a lot about mental illness, especially suicide risk. That’s how we lost our son.

Americans have become more aware of mental health issues than ever before. That’s led to the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommending screening of all children 12 and up for depression and suicide risk.

Those conditions have reached unprecedented levels. Last year, amid the pandemic, youth mental health was declared a “national emergency” by a coalition representing over 77,000 physicians and more than 200 children’s hospitals.

Additionally, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy issued a 53-page advisory warning of a growing mental health crisis among young people. The CDC also released a 2022 report revealing a worsening mental health climate, asserting that 21% of teens experienced a major depressive episode before the pandemic, and 9% of children and adolescents experienced anxiety problems. The pandemic has only exacerbated these issues.

In response to this growing crisis, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued a draft recommendation urging that pediatricians help screen for mental health issues such as major depressive disorder and anxiety. They are also now proposing that all adolescents be screened for suicide risk.

It’s heartening to learn that Kaiser Permanente is awarding a two-year, $125,000 grant to the Boulder Valley School District to address mental health challenges among teachers, staff, students and their families.

But what can we do as a community of parents and caregivers who play one of the most critical roles in a child’s life? How can we spot signs of depression or suicide? What can we do to help our child if they are struggling?

Enlisting pediatricians to help

Pediatricians are now considered another line of defense to combat the youth mental health crisis. In conjunction with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, AAP proposes screening all adolescents ages 12 and up for major depressive disorder and youths ages eight and up for anxiety, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

Additionally, AAP recommends universal screening for all kids age 12 and older for suicide risk — and screening those eight to 11 when clinically indicated.

Routine screening is one way to reduce the rate of youth suicide. However, primary care providers also must be equipped with the tools and resources to connect youth with quality mental health care when they screen positive for suicide risk.

While these proposed screening measures can be helpful, research has proven that one of the greatest protective factors against mental health challenges and suicide is a strong connection with primary caregivers. However, in today’s complicated landscape, it has become harder than ever for parents to know what signs to look for to spot depression or suicide.

Signs of depression and suicide in kids and teens

According to the Cleveland Clinic, depression is a mood disorder that can cause children (and adults) to feel sad, irritable or hopeless. It may affect sleep, appetite or relationships with others. Depression also can cause people to lose interest in hobbies or activities they once enjoyed. In severe cases, depression can lead to thoughts of suicide.

Diagnosing depression in younger people can be challenging, as this is a developmental period marked by rapid change and lagging verbal ability. For this reason, outside care providers often turn to behavioral patterns to diagnose depression.

Below is a checklist often used to diagnose depression. If you can answer “yes” to more than two of these questions and the child’s symptoms have persisted most days in a week for at least two weeks, then it is likely they are struggling with depression that may warrant a professional opinion.

Are they sad or irritable most of the day? Have they lost interest in things that they used to really enjoy? Or a significant decrease in energy and lack of motivation to do much of anything? Have their eating or sleeping habits changed? Are they feeling worthless, hopeless about their future or guilty about things that aren’t their fault? Have they had thoughts of suicide?

How to best support a struggling child

Connect: One of the best ways to help a child is to find authentic ways to connect with them. We don’t always have to ask 20 questions when we are with our children. Sometimes it just takes getting in a car and playing a favorite song or going for a walk with the dog.

Listen: Parents often feel like they need to have all the answers. But in reality, children just want to be heard and understood. We don’t always have to try to improve their moods. In saying things like “You will be fine” or “It’s not so bad,” we are actually stifling their ability to access their negative feelings and preventing them from processing these hard emotions. When we say things like, “It sounds like you’re having a hard day,” or, “I am sorry you are feeling so bad,” this validates their emotions and creates a safe space for them.

There’s a stigma around struggles with depression and/or anxiety. But it’s important to accept help from an independent medical professional.

The takeaway

If your child or someone you know is suicidal, it is critical that they are evaluated by a mental health professional or taken to the closest emergency room. Additional resources include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). But also, starting July 16, people nationwide can call 988 — the mental health version of 911 — to reach the lifeline.

Investment in mental health resources is vital for America and can improve the lives of many people, particularly the rising tide of troubled youth.

Show me the physical and mental health of a country and I will show you their future.

Jim Martin is at jimmartinesq@gmail.com. He and his daughter, Sarah Martin Pool, MA, LPC, NCC, are the co-authors.