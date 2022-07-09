Women and allies march for freedom, protest Roe ruling Saturday in Longmont and Boulder

Two Women’s Freedom Marches were hosted in Longmont and on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall on Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed constitutional protection of abortion rights since 1973.

Members and allies of the YWCA of Boulder County, the Women’s Collaborative of Boulder County, Women’s March and League of Women Voters gathered at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Boulder County Courthouse on Boulder’s Pearl Street for a short opening program and march.

Bright orange YWCA tents and capes worn by demonstrators filled the lawn in front of the courthouse while trained “peacekeepers” kept the march moving along smoothly.

YWCA organizers advised attendees to not engage with counter-protesters, though there seemed to be few who were opposing the march.

One focus of the program and march, which the YMCA said over 2,500 people registered for, was to encourage people to vote. League of Women Voters members were registering people to vote under a YWCA tent throughout the event.

Men, women and children attended with bright signs declaring, “I’m the boss of my body” and “Abortion is health care.”

Marc Smith, the priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Boulder, carried a YWCA sign that read, “Our existence is resistance.”

Smith spoke about the responsibility of the church to be in attendance at the march. “Our community is hurting because of this decision. The church needs to be here,” he said.

During the opening program, YWCA CEO Debbie Pope spoke about the implications of the historic overruling of Roe v. Wade. “Marriage equality, contraceptive access and other fundamental rights guaranteed by the Supreme Court are also in jeopardy,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, spoke at the opening program, encouraging listeners to vote and quoting poet Maya Angelou.

“Thank you for what you’re doing. For me, my wife and my 3-year-old daughter,” Neguse added.

Kelly Peters, an abortion counselor at Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center, also spoke before the march. The health center has already had people driving in from Texas for abortion resources, she said.

Isabelle Grace, 19, from the Me Too Teen Project, closed out the opening program by recognizing that the work that the groups who organized the march are doing is neither easy nor simple.

Grace advocated for humanizing one another and learning how to speak to each other without yelling.

After the program, demonstrators marched around the block and chanted along the Pearl Street section of Broadway Street. Motorists in many cars driving down Broadway honked to acknowledge the protesters.

The march ended back at the courthouse for closing words and an invitation to another march at 1 p.m. in Longmont. The second march was led by Longmont Leads with Love and took place at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

Greeley resident Emmalyn Schwartz, 24, heard about the Longmont march at the end of the Boulder event and decided to attend both events.

“This is so important for me, and in my opinion this should important for everyone,” Schwartz said.

While this march had fewer people attending than in Boulder, Kathy Clegg, who works with Longmont Leads with Love, said the previous week’s protest was more crowded, with around 100 people congregating.

Despite the smaller turnout, many drivers honked and flashed thumbs-ups at the protesters as they crossed the intersection. Several flags, including the Pride and Black Lives Matter flags flew alongside the group.

“We have to get young people out to vote — elections are coming up,” Clegg said.