Boulder County rescuers assist woman who fell during hike along NCAR trail

Boulder County rescuers helped a woman who hit her head Sunday after falling on the NCAR trail.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s news release, about 1 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call saying the woman had hit her head and was confused.

Rangers from the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks arrived first and were followed by members of Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. Rescuers assisted the injured hiker back to the trailhead.

American Medical Response, also assisted with the rescue. Information about the woman’s age, residence or updated condition were not available.