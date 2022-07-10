Letters to the editor: Chaos is opportunity for Buffs; vote to fight court’s power; repeal CU South annexation; preserve historic pillars

Paul Schultz: Buffs: Chaos is opportunity to reset the table

College football is in an unsustainable place. Change is happening very rapidly and volatile economic forces are causing all of the change. The pursuit of money by universities with leverage to choose their associations has trumped other values such as traditions, regional rivalries and fairness. Maybe all this chaos has to play itself out and we are just spectators to the debacle. Or maybe chaos is an opportunity to reset the table. Here’s how:

First, eliminate the conferences.

Second, create a scheduling algorithm that takes into account proximity and ranking. Everybody gets six games at home and six away, generally against nearby teams. This promotes rivalries and reduces transportation costs. The best teams get the toughest schedules.

Third, create an arbitrary ranking algorithm that is simple enough to recalculate after every game, so that everybody knows the exact ranking implications going into each game. Abolish voting forever! The official rank is used to seed the playoff and to set the next year’s schedule.

The implied actor in all this is the NCAA, the only suitably positioned entity to make this happen. The NCAA can promote the concept by mocking up the algorithms for ranking and scheduling and showing how things would have played out using past seasons’ data. The NCAA is not a trustworthy organization, but it does not need to be trusted, it is making no decisions or judgements, its only role is to post the software.

It would take any reader about two minutes to come up with reasons why these ideas won’t work. Conferences are big businesses suddenly out of work, they won’t like that. Over-powerful schools can’t load their schedules with home games and patsies, they won’t like that. Bowl game committees have to compete for contestants from among all college football teams, they won’t like that.

But this is a glimmer of hope to reclaim our traditions and rivalries. We can elevate fairness in scheduling to a place it has never been. The industry loses nothing financially.

This needs to be done soon, before the moves of Texas, Oklahoma, USC, and UCLA become entrenched. All the other recent earth-shaking changes to the industry seem to have happened quite suddenly, maybe this one can too.

Paul Schultz

Boulder

Cathy B. Swanson: Supreme Court: Vote to fight court’s power

According to one source, “Lady Justice holds scales to represent the impartiality of the court’s decisions and a sword as a symbol of the power of justice.” Distressingly, I see no evidence of an impartial U.S. Supreme Court. Their majority decisions this term demonstrate a determination to overrule precedent and favor the values of a Koch-Federalist Society-billionaire cabal.

Check out Leo Leonard, the behind-the-scenes billionaire who has orchestrated a multi-pronged network to stack the Supreme Court with Federalist Society candidates and to block Merrick Garland’s nomination.

Now it is up to registered voters to vote this November for candidates down the ballot who value democracy, human rights, religious freedom and a protected environment. We need a Congress that can provide a sword for justice to meet head-on the autocratic positions of a politically-motivated Supreme Court.

Cathy B. Swanson

Boulder

Amy Siemel: CU South: Vote yes to repeal annexation

Louisville voted in April to reject a Denver-based developer’s proposal to build a massive residential and commercial development on Redtail Ridge. The development was struck down due to the talent, grit, and time of an all-volunteer group of determined residents. They were wildly outspent by the pro-development side, yet their love of open space prevailed. Boulder voters have a chance to do the same this November 8th, by voting yes to repeal the CU South annexation.

At stake in November is the fate of Boulder’s remaining natural floodplain, commonly known as CU South. A yes vote to repeal CU South preserves precious wetlands. A yes vote protects our beautiful open space. A yes vote supports wildlife, fragile ecosystems, and passive recreation for all residents. A yes vote supports a safer, sounder solution to flood mitigation.

Vote yes to repeal the CU South annexation and reject urban sprawl. Vote yes to prevent further traffic gridlock on Table Mesa Drive. Vote yes to slow skyrocketing water bills across the entire city. Vote yes to renounce soaring housing prices for us all. Vote yes to reject massive new development in a floodplain, just a few hundred yards from the ignition point of the Marshall Fire.

We can do better. Boulder deserves more. Like our friends in Louisville, we can protect the wetlands, open space and wildlife habitat that surround our lovely town. Join me and our talented, gritty, all-volunteer group of determined residents in voting yes this November. For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, visit our website at repealcusouth.org. And for the love of open space everywhere, vote yes to #repealcusouth.

Amy Siemel

Boulder

Bea Hoverstock: War memorial: Preserve historic pillars at Arapahoe, 287

Before construction of U.S. 36 from Boulder to Denver, I believe that U.S. 287 and Arapahoe Rd. comprised the main automobile route between the two cities. I have always understood that the pillars at the junction of 287 and Arapahoe were not only intended as a war memorial, but also to be signposts indicating where to turn off of highway 287 and head into Boulder, or to mark the location of highway 287 when driving East out of Boulder.

Rather than moving the pillars elsewhere, from an historical standpoint it would make more sense to keep the pillars in place, safely maintaining them as an unusual and attractive reminder of their original purpose in a Boulder County that is long-gone, and very different from where we are today.

Bea Hoverstock

Boulder