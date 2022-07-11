CU Buffs opponent preview: Utah looks to stay on top in Pac-12

In the Pac-12, it is Southern California that has grabbed most of the headlines this offseason and it’s typically the Trojans and Oregon that get the majority of the hype.

The best team in the conference over the last four years, however, has arguably been Utah.

This summer, BuffZone.com is previewing each of Colorado’s opponents for the 2022 season and in this final installment, we look at Utah.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Utah has the best conference record (26-9), the second-best overall record (34-14; just behind Oregon’s 35-13) and has reached the Pac-12 title game in each of the last three full seasons (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign).

Last year, Utah won its first Pac-12 title, crushing Oregon, 38-10, in the championship game.

Despite losing some significant contributors, the Utes expect to be one of the best teams in the conference, if not the country, once again.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham, now in his 18th season, has built a powerhouse program in Salt Lake City, with defense and a strong running game as the foundation.

Putting Utah over the top last year was quarterback Cameron Rising. A former Texas transfer, he took over as the starter in Week 4 of the 2021 season and wound up being first-team all-conference.

Although the Utes lost dynamic receiver/returner Britain Covey and three-time All-Pac-12 center Nick Ford to graduation, they should be tough to stop this year. Rising is back, as are running backs Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard. One of the best tight end tandems in the country – Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe – is also back.

Defensively, Utah has to figure out how to replace inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, who some believe was the best defensive player in Utes’ history. He was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and an All-American last year and was a first-round pick of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in April.

Along with Lloyd, the Utes lost first-team all-conference defensive lineman Mika Tafua and highly productive players in linebacker Nephi Sewell and defensive backs Vonte Davis and Brandon McKinney.

There is still plenty of talent on defense, however. End Van Fillinger, tackle Junior Tafuna, safety Cole Bishop and cornerback Clark Phillips III are all-conference caliber veterans. The addition of former Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate will help ease the loss of Lloyd.

Although some key players from last year must be replaced, Utah carries a load of expectations into this season. The defending Pac-12 champs are a preseason top-10 team, according to many pundits.

While USC had a monster offseason, the Trojans, Ducks and Washington all have new coaches they’re trying to adjust to this year. Meanwhile, Whittingham has Utah rolling along and the Utes are aiming to keep their spot atop the conference.

Utah Utes

Head coach: Kyle Whittingham, 18th season (144-70)

2021 season: 11-4, 8-1 Pac-12

Series with CU: Utah leads 33-32-3

The Game

Who: Utah Utes at Colorado Buffaloes

When: Saturday, Nov. 26, time TBA

Where: Folsom Field in Boulder

5 Guys to Watch

DE Van Fillinger: Among the best returning edge players in the Pac-12. He had 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last year.

TE Brant Kuithe: Three-time second-team All-Pac-12 selection, he has 129 catches for 1,670 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. Last year, he was second on the team with 50 catches and six touchdowns and led the Utes with 611 receiving yards.

CB Clark Phillips III: Second-team All-Pac-12 last year, he has started all 19 games of his collegiate career. In 2021, he led the Pac-12 in passes defended with 15 (13 breakups, two interceptions). He also had 63 tackles.

QB Cameron Rising: First-team All-Pac-12 last season. Took over as the starter in the Utes’ fourth game and finished with 2,493 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 499 yards and six touchdowns on 74 rushing attempts (6.7 per carry).

RB Tavion Thomas: In his first year with Utah, he was first-team All-Pac-12 after rushing for 1,108 yards and a Utah single-season record 21 touchdowns. Began his collegiate career at Cincinnati before transferring to Independence Community College.

Good to know

Andy Ludwig returns for his fourth season as the offensive coordinator. He has been an FBS coordinator since 1998, working at Fresno State, Oregon, Utah, California, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and now back to Utah. Last year, the Utes averaged 36.5 points per game, the program’s best total since 2008 (36.9), Ludwig’s final season of his first stint as Utah OC. The Utes’ average of 431.1 yards per game was their best since 2005 – his first season as OC.

Morgan Scalley is in his seventh season as the Utes’ defensive coordinator and he’s been on the staff in some capacity since 2006. An All-American safety for the Utes nearly two decades ago, Scalley has helped Utah become an elite defense. The Utes are the only team to rank top three in the Pac-12 in scoring defense each of the last five seasons (2017-21). They’ve also been top three in yards allowed in each of those years.

Last year, Utah was almost perfectly balanced on offense, finishing with 3,035 rushing yards and 3,000 passing yards.

Utah was the last team from the South division to reach the Pac-12 title game, in 2018, but the Utes are now tied with USC for the most title game appearances from the South.

Sixth-year senior Gabe Reid transferred to Utah after five years with Stanford. He posted 30.5 TFLs and 10 sacks in his career with Stanford. He joins his younger brother, Karene Reid, a sophomore who started six games at rover last year, compiling 44 tackles, two TFLs and one interception.

Tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid combined for 86 catches for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. They are the top two returning pass catchers for the Utes.

Utah led the Pac-12 in sacks (42) – 15 more than any other team – and had the fewest sacks allowed (13) in the conference. Of the 13 sacks allowed, six were in the first three games with Charlie Brewer at quarterback. Rising was sacked just six times in the 11 games he played.

In beating the Buffs last year, Utah took a lead in the series (33-32-3) for the first time since 1948. After a 14-12 win over the Buffs on Oct. 30, 1948, the Utes led the series 22-21, but CU went 9-0-1 over the next 10 years. Utah has won 11 of the last 13 meetings, including the last five.

Portal movement

Since October, the Utes have lost 13 players to the portal, including eight since April. None were full-time starters in 2021. The biggest losses were offensive lineman Simi Moala (Jackson State), a two-year starter who left in October; edge Xavier Carlton (California); and safety Kamo’i Latu (Wisconsin). Carlton and Latu were key backups last year. True freshmen Ryan Peppins (receiver, Grambling State) and Carson Tabaracci (linebacker, USC) also left after enrolling early and going through spring. The Utes added five players, including linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Gabe Reid. Diabate was a 17-game starter at Florida, and finished second on team with 89 tackles last year. Reid started 11 games at Stanford last year as a fifth-year senior, leading the Cardinal with 10 tackles for loss. Safety Clayton Isbell (Illinois State) was one of the best defensive backs in the FCS and had three interceptions last year. Utah also added tight ends Logan Kendall (Idaho) and Landon Morris (Syracuse). Kendall was first-team All-Big Sky twice.