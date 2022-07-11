 Skip to content

Business |
CU nabs nearly 3 dozen panelists for U.N….

72°F
Monday, July 11th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
CU nabs nearly 3 dozen panelists for U.N. climate summit

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder has received confirmation from 33 panelists who have signed on to participate in a United Nations global conclave on the intersection of human rights and climate change this year.

From Dec. 1, 2022, through Dec. 4, the Boulder campus will be at the front and center of the global fight for sustainability and against inequality as it plays host to the UN’s Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit.

High-profile speakers will include Gitanjali Rao, youth science prodigy and Time Magazine Kid of the Year;  David Boyd, UN special rapporteur on human rights and environment; Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and well-known climate justice advocate; and Sheila Watt-Cloutier, an indigenous rights leader and Nobel Prize nominee.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring together phenomenal thought leaders and experts from a variety of global sectors for the first Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit,” CU chancellor Philip DiStefano said in a statement. “We are eager to hear from so many esteemed, diverse voices as we discuss and commit to solutions that will address the ravaging effects of climate change on vulnerable populations around the world.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Bizwest Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Take A Look At Flatiron View

    Take a look at Flatiron View. Residents enjoy scenic panoramas of Boulder’s beautiful Flatirons, convenient access to restaurants, and entry...
  2. Commemorating Your Veteran’s Service

    Landmark Monuments is proud to serve military families in Wyoming. They are compassionate partners in creating outstanding memorials for veterans....
  3. These Are Uncertain Financial Times

    These are uncertain financial times, and you need a trusted financial advisor to get through them. Kevin Dunnigan has more...
  4. Four Important Things To Know About Funerals

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Four important things to know about funerals are: You can choose...
  5. Does Your Bank Understand Ag Loans?

    Does your bank understand ag loans? The agriculture lending team at High Plains Bank in Keenesburg is ready to assist...