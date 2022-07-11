 Skip to content

Fairview student selected as Colorado ‘Doodle for Google’ contest winner

By | newsroom@dailycamera.com | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jessica Wang, a rising senior at Fairview High School, has been selected as the Colorado winner of the fourteenth annual “Doodle for Google” contest.

Wang’s doodle, “New worlds,” is self-care themed and pictures the artist nestled between books and cups of tea. In describing the doodle for the “Doodle for Google” site, Wang noted that her love for reading as a form of self-care helped to inspire the piece.

“I care for myself by reading,” she wrote. “Through reading I can go into a new world, learn about myself and others. I can read about the challenges my ancestors faced and it makes my challenge seem a little easier.”

After winning in the state, “New worlds” competes against doodles from the other 53 states and territories to select a national winner. The selected doodle will be featured on the Google homepage for a day. The winning artist will receive a $30K college scholarship and a $50K technology grant to their high school.  Voting is open to the public at doodle4google.com through Tuesday.

