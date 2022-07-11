Letters to the editor: County must invest in fairground plan; cement research needs more thought; even-year distracts from local issues; No harm in St. Louis

Mackenzie Sehlke: Farmers market: County should invest in fairground master plan

Boulder County Farmers Markets has a longstanding, proud relationship of supporting local farmers, producers and residents at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Our Longmont markets serve up to 60,800 visitors in a season, activating the fairgrounds for nine months out of the year. We believe the Boulder County Commissioners should invest in this partnership with the Fairgrounds Master Plan and we need help! Please register to attend the final public meeting on July 13th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or send an email today in support of the BCFM markets at the fairgrounds!

BCFM takes our mission to support local producers and our neighbors seriously. On a summer Saturday in Longmont, the market welcomes up to 2,200 visitors, plus 120 local producers and artisans, and creates an important community gathering place. In 2021, during a time of ongoing community food insecurity, BCFM distributed almost $200,000 in additional incentives to Longmont families shopping with SNAP and WIC. These essential food access programs made local food more affordable for Longmont residents, including over 2,100 children served by these programs. We are in Longmont rain or shine, providing local food and growing the community. The Boulder County Fairgrounds is our Longmont home and we need it to grow with us.

The fairgrounds master plan provides an ideal opportunity to invest in community infrastructure by creating an indoor/outdoor farmers’ market pavilion — with ample utilities, parking for producers, public restrooms, a flexible demonstration teaching space and ADA accessible design —that will serve farmers, producers and the community year-round for years to come. Our local producers grow, raise, make and prepare the very best of local food. They need our community support and deserve our thoughtful planning of a space that will sustain their rain-or-shine businesses for many years to come. Please let the Boulder County Commissioners know how important the BCFM Longmont farmers markets are to you, your family and the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

Mackenzie Sehlke, Executive Director, Boulder County Farmers Markets, Boulder

David Buckner: CU research: Cement research needs more thought

This time of year we properly celebrate the many freedoms we have. Lamentably, one of the most commonly exercised freedoms is freedom from having to think. The July 5 news item lauding a breakthrough by CU researchers in creating “carbon negative” cement production is a perfect example among many that shows the need for more thought. By eliciting the production of calcium carbonate via algal growth, yes carbon dioxide is removed from the air. Fine. But, from my understanding, the production of portland cement involves at its heart the separation of carbon dioxide from calcium carbonate, leaving calcium oxide, and then the carbon dioxide is right back in the air from which it came. Massive amounts of energy are required to accomplish this split. No matter the source of the calcium carbonate, the production of calcium oxide is necessary to cement production and this takes a lot of energy and liberates carbon dioxide.

What has been saved carbon-wise by not mining limestone is the carbon dioxide produced as excavators and haulage trucks operate and consume diesel fuel. But the production of “farmed” calcium carbonate and construction of the needed facilities will have its own likely even larger energy requirements, not to mention a very large land footprint and the requirement for large amounts of water. Land area and water are two items in ever more critical need of conservation. The necessary extent of such production facilities to even come close to the tonnage needed to satisfy our concrete-wasteful society would be immense. These sorts of things need much more careful thought and full-picture energy evaluations. Please, credulous public, forgo exercising your freedom not to think!

David Buckner, Boulder

Don Mayer: Elections: Even-year voting is bad for informed process

A letter in Monday’s Daily Camera misinterpreted what Bob Yates clearly meant by “qualified voter.” He did not mean anything nefarious. I believe he meant a qualified voter is someone who has been able to learn about and understand the local issues at stake in local elections because they are not distracted by national issues. National problems are major and deep and so distract our attention from things local. Hence, Mr. Yates’ point that it would be a disaster for informed local voting. The current “vote when national elections are held” idea is just a super bad idea if we have any concern about having an informed democratic process.

Don Mayer, Boulder

Susan Evans: E-bikes: Shanahan trails are too crowded

An iPad petition was offered at the Shanahan Ridge Trailhead Sunday asking people’s opinions about e-bikes being allowed on the trails there. I was appalled. We went through this over ten years ago when pedaled bikes wanted to use those trails. The issue ended up before the Boulder City Council, which banned them.

Let’s not go through this again. Shanahan trails are crowded with people and dogs and are still not suitable for any bikes, especially e-bikes. Allowing them would be a recipe for disaster. This should not even be a consideration.

Susan Evans, Boulder

Burt Odenheimer: Editorials: No harm in learning about St. Louis

Isn’t it interesting that Friday’s Open Forum started with a letter about Democracy needs an informed public and finished with a complete rejection of that notion (Do St Louis, Boulder have anything in common)? Thanks for those reposted editorials. I prefer being educated.

Burt Odenheimer, Boulder