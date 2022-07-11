 Skip to content

Business |
Vail Resorts’ CFO steps down

72°F
Monday, July 11th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Vail Resorts’ CFO steps down

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) announced Monday that its chief financial officer, Michael Barkin, is stepping down.

Barkin’s departure will be effective Dec. 31. He had been in the role since March 2013.

“Michael leaves behind a legacy of transformation and growth at Vail Resorts,” said Rob Katz, executive chairperson of Vail Resorts, in a statement. “He played a central role in the company’s expansion nationally and globally through the acquisition and integration of 34 resorts across four countries and was an integral part of the team as we re-imagined so many parts of our business, including elevating and scaling our financial organization and capital allocation efforts. We are fortunate to have benefited from his incredible expertise and leadership, and from both me on a personal level and everyone at Vail Resorts, we wish him all the best in the next part of his life’s journey.”

According to the news release, Barkin is leaving to pursue personal opportunities.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of Vail Resorts over the last decade,” Barkin said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work at an organization that prioritizes leadership development above all else and combines the passion we share for our resorts and the guest experience with the focus we bring to building a successful and sustainable business. I am so proud of what our team has accomplished and am confident that this foundation will result in continued success for the company under Kirsten’s outstanding leadership. I look forward to supporting my successor through a smooth transition as we set the company up for a successful year ahead.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Tommy Wood

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Take A Look At Flatiron View

    Take a look at Flatiron View. Residents enjoy scenic panoramas of Boulder’s beautiful Flatirons, convenient access to restaurants, and entry...
  2. Commemorating Your Veteran’s Service

    Landmark Monuments is proud to serve military families in Wyoming. They are compassionate partners in creating outstanding memorials for veterans....
  3. These Are Uncertain Financial Times

    These are uncertain financial times, and you need a trusted financial advisor to get through them. Kevin Dunnigan has more...
  4. Four Important Things To Know About Funerals

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Four important things to know about funerals are: You can choose...
  5. Does Your Bank Understand Ag Loans?

    Does your bank understand ag loans? The agriculture lending team at High Plains Bank in Keenesburg is ready to assist...