Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Helping out our neighbors

Regardless of the world we may want to live in, we live in a society where money and prices dictate many of our food-buying decisions. Choosing a less-than-ideal option for a lower price is familiar to many, particularly when you want to buy from local farmers, eat healthy food and support a more sustainable future — but can’t swing paying the full price tag.

Many of our neighbors are unable to afford fresh, high-quality local food at the prices that farmers must sell their goods at to pay for their costs of land, water, labor and gas. An option for many is to rely on government assistance programs, like SNAP and WIC.

The existence of these food-purchasing assistance programs is rarely discussed, and the experience of using these programs is discussed even less. One of our loyal customers offered to talk about their use of these benefits at our markets, in hopes of opening up conversations about food access and destigmatizing use of government aid.

“As a recipient of both SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants and Children) due to underemployment, it often feels humiliating to use these benefits,” the customer said.

“For those who are not familiar with these programs, they assist people who are low income to feed themselves and their families. WIC benefits provide free food for people who have children. The benefits are very specific in that you must find the WIC-eligible products in the grocery store and check out using your WIC card. These products may not be what you would choose to buy for your family.

“For example, WIC only allows parents of children over 2 to buy skim or 1% milk. SNAP is not restrictive in this way and allows a person to buy almost any type of food at many food stores, barring prepared foods.

“Using these benefits at the grocery store, I often feel like I am getting my groceries on the down-low, as I don’t want people to know that I receive WIC and SNAP. It is an isolating experience that I, for one, never talk about.

“This is why I felt it was important to discuss what the folks at Boulder County Farmers Markets are doing for people on WIC and SNAP. They have programs for both — which allows me and my family to participate in BCFM in a way that is both generous and inclusive.

“The BCFM WIC program provides families with $15 of WIC money to purchase fresh veggies and $5 of WIC money for meat and dairy from vendors at BCFM. You can also buy SNAP market bucks using SNAP benefits. As a bonus, when you spend $20, BCFM gives you $20 worth of “double-up bucks” good for fruits, vegetables and edible plants. While you need to be mindful to use the correct type of WIC/SNAP/Double-up dollars, you have your choice of healthy, local food.

“Both of these benefits provide meaningful incentives to encourage low-income people to come to BCFM. What is great about this is that it democratizes the Farmers Market — making organic and local foods available to those for whom they are typically least accessible. They also invite families to become a part of a community that is concerned about food, the environment, and well-being. This is an act of inclusion that diversifies the market.

“Finally, the staff at BCFM who give out the WIC and SNAP bucks are extraordinarily warm and welcoming. They turn something that felt stigmatizing and isolating into a space of community and inclusion. For this, I will be forever grateful,” our customer concluded.

We wish we could wave a magic wand to make the large, complicated and systemic issues vanish, but unfortunately, we’re not magicians. Change happens at the community level, and we’re here to invest in our community over and over again.

They say be the change that you want to see in the world. A community in which everyone has access to local food is what we want to see, so we are here to continue making that a reality.