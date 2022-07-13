 Skip to content

Wednesday, July 13th 2022

Boulder Reservoir swim beach reopens after brief closure

Boulder Parks and Recreation announced on Twitter that the Boulder Reservoir swim beach has reopened as of Wednesday afternoon after being temporarily closed due to elevated bacterial growth.

“The Boulder Reservoir swim beach area is now open again so we’d love you to come visit! Thanks for your patience and enjoy your visit to the reservoir,” the tweet stated.

Officials confirmed on Tuesday that a routine water test had detected high levels of bacteria in the reservoir. The swim beach closed on Tuesday morning and was scheduled to remain closed through at least Wednesday morning, or until bacteria counts decreased to a safe threshold.

Although Boulder County regularly monitors the water quality at Boulder Reservoir, bacteria, viruses and microbes are found naturally in untreated bodies of water. Microbe populations in reservoirs can spike at times, especially when runoff from rainfalls picks up organic matter and then flows into the untreated water. Boulder County advises that caution should always be exercised when swimming in the reservoir.

Further information about the closure is available at 303-441-3461.

Amber Carlson

