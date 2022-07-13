Man collapses and dies near CU Boulder east campus

A person has died after collapsing near the University of Colorado’s east Boulder campus.

Boulder police and fire spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said emergency crews responded to a call at Monroe Drive and Colorado Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An adult male died at the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine the cause and manner of death, but Waugh said the incident was called in as a medical call.