North Boulder Recreation Center receives ‘threats of gun violence’

The North Boulder Recreation Center was evacuated and closed Tuesday night after receiving “threats of gun violence.”

According to a Facebook post by Boulder Parks and Recreation, the threats were called in to police by a manager at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The post said staff or community members were asked to leave the facility, but there were no injuries.

Officials said the facility reopened Wednesday with extra security, and that the threats were being investigated by police.

“The Boulder Police Department is working diligently to investigate the situation,” the post read. “Based upon current information and threat credibility assessment, operations will continue as planned today… with extra security precautions to help reassure our teammates and community members.

“Thank you for your continued patronage during this difficult situation as our community has been through a lot these past 18 months. Amidst these tumultuous times, our mission to promote health is more important than ever.”

No further information on the threats was made public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police dispatch at 303-441-3333 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.