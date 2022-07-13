 Skip to content

With new ownership, Independent Power Systems…

Wednesday, July 13th 2022

With new ownership, Independent Power Systems rebrands

Independent Power Systems Inc., a Boulder solar technology and energy services provider, is under new ownership, which has decided to rebrand the company with a new logo and drop the word “Systems” from its trade name.

The new logo features green hues and a circular emblem that evokes mountains and the sun.

“The new brand strategy focuses on clean-energy expertise, improved customer service, and cutting-edge products, while embracing the history of a brand born in the backcountry,” Independent Power said in a press release.

The new logo will also be featured on all service vehicles, offices and customer buildings.

“Our new strategy is one part of a complete blueprint for growth. From systems in the Rocky Mountain National Park above treeline and military bases in the middle of the Indian Ocean to residential projects here in Boulder and across the west, our highly trained team is working to provide customers with the latest solar and storage solutions,” new Independent Power co-owner Trevor Seelye said in the release. “We believe efforts to progress our brand, while embracing our incredible heritage, will enable energy independence for generations to come.”

Liz Seelye is the other new Independent Power owner.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

